WATCH NOW: 4 homes severely damaged in block fire, State Fire Marshal called to investigate

GARY — A rash of fires caused severe damage to four houses, rallying firefighters to battle the blazes for hours Friday afternoon.

First responders were called at 12:45 p.m. Friday to the area of Fourth Avenue and Jackson Street, said Gary Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Jones.

One of the homes was occupied, but the other three were vacant. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, Jones said.

The fires caused extensive damage to the houses. As of Friday afternoon, crews were working to overhaul the scene, in which firefighters doused any remaining hot spots after flames have been extinguished.

"We've been working tirelessly," Jones said. "It has been busy this year, but we are sworn to duty."

Jones said the cause of the fires remains under investigation. The State Fire Marshal's Office was also called to investigate.

The Gary Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control. Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady said it appears the wind had caused the spread of the fires from one home to the next. At this time, there is not an arson or suspicious fire investigation being conducted by Gary police.