WATCH NOW: Flood waters overwhelm Lake George Dam, basements and streets

HAMMOND — Regionites, including mayors in Lake County, are grappling with the aftermath of the weekend's heavy rainfall.
Nine inches of rain has locally fallen in the last 60 hours, Crown Point Mayor David Uran wrote in a social media post Monday directed at residents.
The National Weather Service had forecasted heavy rain this weekend into the overnight hours Monday, triggering a flood watch and advisory in Northwest Indiana, along with a lakeshore flood advisory.
In an overnight Facebook post to residents, Uran said he's been inundated with social media messages, texts and phone calls. He said he sympathizes with residents, and even shared pictures of his own flooded basement.
"Many of you will not want to hear my story but I do not rest during any rain event, large or small. I too am a multiple flood victim here in our city, so I very much understand what you are feeling and what you are currently going through; even tonight I write this with (three) feet of water in my basement," Uran posted at about 1 a.m. Monday.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said his City Hall has received numerous calls from residents with basement flooding and scattered street flooding in Hessville after several inches fell in the city and in the greater Northwest Indiana area.
McDermott said the city's sanitary wastewater plant is rated to handle 75 million gallons per hour, but the plant ran all Sunday night at max capacity, with a max flow rate of 85 million.
All the while, they were discharging more than 200 million gallons from the store water basin across the street, McDermott said.
"The good news is that the rain is over, and that the Little Calumet River has crested below any type of dangerous levels. It appears that the worst of this situation is over," McDermott said.
McDermott said anyone who suffered basement backups should call his office at 219-853-6302.
Uran said with Crown Point at the southernmost edge of Lake Michigan's watershed, all water flows north and northeast in the Beaver Dam toward Hobart, Lake George, the Little Calumet River and then finally Lake Michigan.
"Now if all the other areas in between Lake Michigan and Crown Point are trying to get their water into Lake Michigan guess who has to wait? That is why we have and are adding additional storage areas within the City."
On Facebook, Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor posted a dramatic video early Monday of massive floodwaters pouring over the Lake George Dam.
"I just arrived back home at (1 a.m.) surveying the flooding in the City. I know this has been very challenging for several residents who have experienced water in basements. My family has experienced water in the basement and I understand the frustration. Please rest assured that crews have been working throughout the night!" Snedecor wrote.
