WATCH NOW: Flood waters overwhelm Lake George Dam, basements and streets

All the while, they were discharging more than 200 million gallons from the store water basin across the street, McDermott said.

"The good news is that the rain is over, and that the Little Calumet River has crested below any type of dangerous levels. It appears that the worst of this situation is over," McDermott said.

McDermott said anyone who suffered basement backups should call his office at 219-853-6302.

Uran said with Crown Point at the southernmost edge of Lake Michigan's watershed, all water flows north and northeast in the Beaver Dam toward Hobart, Lake George, the Little Calumet River and then finally Lake Michigan.

"Now if all the other areas in between Lake Michigan and Crown Point are trying to get their water into Lake Michigan guess who has to wait? That is why we have and are adding additional storage areas within the City."

On Facebook, Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor posted a dramatic video early Monday of massive floodwaters pouring over the Lake George Dam.