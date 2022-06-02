WATCH NOW: Full steam ahead with Cedar Lake's historical floating tour

In its 1920s heyday, Cedar Lake boasted more than 50 resorts. The South Lake County town once served as a booming vacation destination for Chicagoans with the Monon Railroad connecting the small town to the Windy City.
From the famed Midway Ballroom where Dairy Belle and Sandbar Grill sit today, to the Armour Brothers ice harvesting operation near the shore of Meyer Manor, each area is a puzzle piece to the town's colorful past.
Boat tour guides bring the past to life by telling stories of old train depots, beaches, vacation spots, tourism hubs, water slides, lakeside dance halls, restaurants, speakeasies and prominent homes that once lined the shores as the steamboat cruised the lake.
CLHA Board Member and Docent LouAnn Miller was among those who remember the sites of yesteryear, excitedly pointing out historical spots along the way.
"It's exciting to be able to ride the route the Dewey steamboats used to take," Miller said. "The history of the lake is so fascinating because when you learn the history, it shows how relevant Cedar Lake was to the area and beyond. From using the ice in the lake to keep the meatpacking industry going to attracting tourists as a great getaway."
One spot stuck out to Miller the most, which was home to many happy childhood memories on the south side of the lake.
"It used to be Coffin's Shady Beach," Miller said. "We would ride on the water toboggan slide and rent the toboggans by the hour. We would carry it up all those steps and slide down. I started to go there when I was around 12 years old, and I think they took it down in the '70s. It was the last standing water slide in Cedar Lake."
In 2021, steamboat rides were offered for one week, resulting in more than one thousand attendees. This year, the rides are offered from June through August with different historical route choices.
There are now four historic routes that highlight the northern resorts, southern resorts, the former Monon railroad route and a combination of all three routes. Each route cost varies from $15 to $35 per person, with complimentary museum admission.
Visitors can take floating tours weekly from 9:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on alternating Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Lake Central's Owen Williams, left, reacts with teammate Griffin Tobias after Williams tripled and scored on a throwing error against Munster on Saturday during a 4A sectional semifinal at Highland High School.
Lake Central players celebrate their win after Mackenzie Calinski (14) scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 12-2 over Hammond Morton during the championship game of the 4A Sectional at Lake Central High School in St. John Friday.
Hammond Morton’s Ariana Figueroa (28) reacts after she and Analise Campos (14) both scored in the fourth inning during the 4A sectional championship game against Lake Central at Lake Central High School in St. John Friday.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch lets Opportunity Enterprises client David Barnes, along with client Ethan Ruiz, enjoy the spotlight during Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony for a new 16,000-square-foot respite center in Lake Eliza.
