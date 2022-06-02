WATCH NOW: Full steam ahead with Cedar Lake's historical floating tour

CEDAR LAKE — It's full steam ahead for Cedar Lake historians to take visitors on a floating tour through time this summer.

"Steam through History," a collaboration between the Cedar Lake Historical Association and the Hesston Steam Museum of LaPorte, has been renewed for its second season, which is now underway.

The tours kick off Thursday, with steamboat rides departing from The Museum at Lassen's Resort at 7408 Constitution Avenue in Cedar Lake.

CLHA Executive Director Julie Zasada said historians have been compiling research that adds a new dimension to the tours.

"Our historian Scott Bocock has been researching the resorts for years, and this has been a way to put that information together in a way that has never been done before," Zasada said.

A new aspect is a new mobile phone app that shows a map of 30 historic resorts in Cedar Lake, including photos and information.

In its 1920s heyday, Cedar Lake boasted more than 50 resorts. The South Lake County town once served as a booming vacation destination for Chicagoans with the Monon Railroad connecting the small town to the Windy City.

From the famed Midway Ballroom where Dairy Belle and Sandbar Grill sit today, to the Armour Brothers ice harvesting operation near the shore of Meyer Manor, each area is a puzzle piece to the town's colorful past.

Boat tour guides bring the past to life by telling stories of old train depots, beaches, vacation spots, tourism hubs, water slides, lakeside dance halls, restaurants, speakeasies and prominent homes that once lined the shores as the steamboat cruised the lake.

CLHA Board Member and Docent LouAnn Miller was among those who remember the sites of yesteryear, excitedly pointing out historical spots along the way.

"It's exciting to be able to ride the route the Dewey steamboats used to take," Miller said. "The history of the lake is so fascinating because when you learn the history, it shows how relevant Cedar Lake was to the area and beyond. From using the ice in the lake to keep the meatpacking industry going to attracting tourists as a great getaway."

One spot stuck out to Miller the most, which was home to many happy childhood memories on the south side of the lake.

"It used to be Coffin's Shady Beach," Miller said. "We would ride on the water toboggan slide and rent the toboggans by the hour. We would carry it up all those steps and slide down. I started to go there when I was around 12 years old, and I think they took it down in the '70s. It was the last standing water slide in Cedar Lake."

In 2021, steamboat rides were offered for one week, resulting in more than one thousand attendees. This year, the rides are offered from June through August with different historical route choices.

There are now four historic routes that highlight the northern resorts, southern resorts, the former Monon railroad route and a combination of all three routes. Each route cost varies from $15 to $35 per person, with complimentary museum admission.

Visitors can take floating tours weekly from 9:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on alternating Wednesdays and Thursdays.

A detailed schedule can be found online and tickets can be purchased at lassensresort.org/deweyline.

