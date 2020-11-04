WATCH NOW: Helicopter used to douse brush fire

GARY — First responders were able to limit the spread of a large brush fire Wednesday that forced the evacuation of residents in the immediate area.

Several residences were evacuated around 1:45 p.m. as the fire began spreading in the area of 25th Avenue and Grant Street, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The fire burned on both sides of Interstate 80 at the north and south sides of the roadway and was moving west, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

Battling against high winds that fanned the flames and thick smoke, firefighters from several communities worked together at the scene. The Lake County Aviation Unit dropped 34 loads of water that totaled 7,140 gallons.

"You can see the fire all the way from the Kankakee River," Rot said when the fire was burning. "There's a lot of smoke. The fire is coming close, burning up power poles near the interstate."

Rot said troopers were first notified of the fire in the area of Chase Street in Gary, where two westbound lanes of I-80 were shut down near the 8-mile marker.

"We are trying to be as fluid as possible with closures and not shut down the entire interstate," Rot said at the time. "Traffic is flowing through slowly but drivers should expect delays."