WATCH NOW: IUN panel discusses research on tax-delinquent land in Lake County

GARY — Victoria Travis' investigation into the issue of tax-delinquent land in Lake County began with a stack of "thousands and thousands" of paper deeds.

Several months of digitization and analysis later, she and a team of fellow researchers are close to answering one crucial question — how can land parcels that have been tax-delinquent for years be used for something economically and socially productive?

"It all starts with the data," Travis, a graduate student at Indiana University Northwest's School of Public and Environmental Affairs, told the crowd during a Wednesday morning panel hosted by IUN.

Last summer IUN struck up a partnership with Lake County government to take and in-depth look at tax-delinquent land that continues to sit empty with no interested buyers. After enlisting IUN's Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) and about four students, the team began to look specifically at churners, properties that are tax-delinquent and have appeared at both the Tax Certificate Sale and the Lake County Commissioner's Tax Sale multiple times with no bids.

Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said county officials have always been aware of churners, but without a clear data set it was hard to truly illustrate the problem. The team of researchers decided to release a series of eight reports; looking at how many churners Lake County has, where churners are located, characteristics of the churner properties and how to get the parcels back on the tax role.

"Up until one year ago, there was no comprehensive data set that could be used to answer any of these questions about the tax delinquent parcels," said Ellen Szarleta, the director of CURE.

The first report, released in January, showed there are 9,231 churners in Lake County. Though churners are scattered throughout the county, the vast majority are in the northeast portion specifically in Gary which contains about 73%. Data shows the vast majority of the parcels, 90.63%, are residential.

"How did we get to the point where we have to take a look at these churners?" Szarleta asked the audience of local leaders.

Though a number of factors contributed to the large number of no-bid parcels, the crux of the issue has to do with how the county was developed.

"Lake County grew up in a couple of different centers and a heck of a lot of railroads and interspersed municipalities," Repay said. "All that stuff leads us to some of the strangeness we have to face in our tax-sale issues."

The automization and globalization of the steel industry also lead to population decline, Szarleta said. According to IUN's fourth report at their height, the Region's steel mills employed almost 70,000 people. That number has steadily dropped to less than 1,500.

Racial tensions and white flight also played a role. According to the report, white residents moved to the southern and middle portions of the county; between 1970 and 2020 the population in Hobart, Lake Station and Merrillville increased by 68.1% while the population in Gary and New Chicago decreased by 60%.

Because Gary, Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago were all established early in the 20th century, many of the municipalities' structures are aged and in need of repairs. This combination of factors has left communities with thousands of vacant and blighted properties. Some of the parcels are mere slivers, making them even harder to develop.

Prospectors sometimes buy up the parcels and do not pay property taxes "with the hopes that there's going to be a warehouse going in next to the properties that they own and 'boom' they get an opportunity to cash in," said Matt Fech, attorney for the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

The tax-delinquent parcels that continue to sit unsold are more than just an eyesore for the surrounding community. Nearly 90% of the owed tax proceeds that are recovered when a parcel is sold, go back to the municipality where the land is located, meaning local governments are missing out on important tax dollars.

"At the end of the day, the end use is most important," Repay said. "The end use should be something that is meaningful to the community."

In July, IUN released the third report; a series of potential solutions brainstormed by about 10 local experts. Though the ideas varied in scope and complexity, all focused on making it easier to turn the properties into "financial gains for local communities," Fech said.

The research team has proposed amending Indiana's current serial tax delinquency legislation to include properties that have gone through a tax sale two or more times with no bids. The ultimate goal is to turn the property over to the municipality. The researchers have met with leaders in each municipality to discuss how the parcels fit into the communities' master plans.

"This project and its findings and recommendations have wide-spread applicability to address similar issues across the Region and even the state," IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama said.

If the proposed legislation moves forward, counties across the state will be able to opt in by passing an ordinance.

The first four reports can be accessed at iun.edu/cure/economic-impact, IUN hopes to release the final four by the end of December.