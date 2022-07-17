WATCH NOW: Lake County History Museum celebrates 40 years as it plans a fresh start

CROWN POINT — Christine Collins was visiting the Lake County Historical Museum in the Old Lake County Courthouse for the first time and was surprised to see historic photos of her great-grandfather.

Photos showed John H. Thiel, one of Schererville's earliest settlers, standing in front of his blacksmith shop and the house he had on Joliet Street, where he raised 13 children.

"He was one of the founding fathers of Schererville, one of the first to start a business and put roots there," she said. "He was one of the German Catholics who put roots in Schererville. They had a famous photo of him in front of his blacksmith shop and pieces of equipment I had never seen before."

The Lake County Historical Museum, on the second floor of the Old Courthouse, has preserved the stories of such prominent figures and the history of Lake County for 40 years now. The local history museum in downtown Crown Point is run by the even more long-running Lake County Historical Society, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2025.

Both the museum and historical society are looking to make a fresh start following the death of longtime Lake County historian Bruce Woods, who long ran them before he died of a stroke at the age of 78 last year.

"It's a huge loss. He was the county historian, president of the historical society and director of the museum for 40 years," Lake County Historical Society Vice President Scott Hudnall said. "But this is a fresh start for the museum and society. We can think of new things and new approaches for our history. We need to rebuild the museum and society after Bruce passed away last year."

As new leaders take the helm, the museum and historical society have an opportunity to reimagine how they operate and serve Lake County, Hudnall said. They're looking for people to share their ideas and help out.

"We’re looking for volunteers as we will be working toward a new vision of what the museum and society can provide our community," Hudnall said. "We want to be open to feedback and do a survey to find out what people want from the museum and how it can best serve the community. We want to attend more festivals to promote the museum. We want to work on the collection and send some items to other museums and get rid of items that don't meet our standards."

The museum, for instance, is looking to dispose of coral that has no connection to Lake County. The historical society hopes to shift the focus of its collection and exhibits to Crown Point and Lake County as a whole. It has some items about individual communities like Griffith and Gary that would be better suited to displays in local history museums in those cities and towns, Hudnall said.

"We're going to move to a different perspective and direct people to their own backyard," he said. "Griffith, they've got a museum. Those museums are hidden gems tucked away in areas that we can help out. We want our collection to best serve Lake County and tell a story. We can change the way we present things and reach our audiences."

The Lake County Historical Society dates back to 1875 when it was founded as the Old Settlers Association. It launched the museum in the Old Courthouse in 1982.

"Currently, we have so few volunteers the focus is on keeping the museum open," he said. "Eventually we want to be open for more days or hours and send volunteers to events."

Volunteers are needed for special projects such as updating Wikipedia pages, posting to Facebook or digitizing photos.

The society is seeking volunteers who can download forms from the website or grab copies outside the museum entrance. People can volunteer for an hour a week, a few hours a month or just for special occasions. The historical society wants to be more active in the community, such as with the reenactment of the Cobe Cub, a historic auto race from Crown Point through south Lake County that was a predecessor of the Indianapolis 500.

The Lake County History Museum is looking to shift its exhibits to focus more on history like the Cobe Cub and the Marriage Mill that churned out quickie marriages to many out-of-state visitors in the Old Courthouse. The historical society is reviewing the collection to determine what should be on display, what should be donated elsewhere and what areas they might need to bolster with more donations from the community.

"The general idea is we want to move toward changing the current exhibits to rotating exhibits," he said. "That's another area where volunteers would be helpful. We want to rotate so what's displayed is telling the story of Lake County history and we're not just putting out items. We want a cohesive display with a narrative."

The museum's current exhibits display agricultural equipment, Civil War artifacts, medical and central equipment, Inland and U.S. Steel memorabilia, military gear, historical clothing and a smattering of items about the Cobe Cup and Jerry Ross.

The exhibits now on display have been static for many years.

The Lake County Historical Society is working with officials from the Museum at Lassen's Resort in Cedar Lake and the Hesston Steam Museum in LaPorte County on how to reimagine the museum. Lassen's Resort, formerly known as the Lake of the Red Cedars Museum, recently underwent a dramatic renovation, and it's partnered with the Hesston Steam Museum on boat rides highlighting the history of Cedar Lake.

"We're consulting with them on what works best," he said.

Given limitations on space, they plan to be more selective about the donations they accept. For example, they rejected the donation of a piano but accepted the donation of a ledger book from 1837 with the signature of initial Crown Point settler Solon Robinson.

"We really want to be telling a story," he said. "This is an opportunity to start fresh with new items and maybe do things we hadn't been doing before. It's a long-running society that's been around since 1875, with its first meeting in September of 1875. That's very impressive. I knew the museum was 40 years old but didn't know until this year how old the historical society really was. For me, that's a good example of not realizing the history until you look into it."

Historical society board members are looking at pursuing grant funding and touring other local history museums to gather ideas. The museum is looking to launch an email newsletter and is interested in hosting traveling exhibits, such as the waterways exhibit from Indiana Humanities that the Museum at Lassen's Resort recently hosted.

"That was a perfect fit for them being right on the lake," Hudnall said. "We would be interested in something like that if it aligns with our focus and we could do it properly. There are a lot of possibilities."

Collins said the Lake County History Museum is a valuable resource for the community. She was surprised but thrilled to see photos of her great-grandfather there.

"It was shocking but so exciting," she said. "I was with family members and we said, 'Oh my God.' We saw his blacksmithing shop and a gasoline pump in one of the photos as he had to switch to something else when horses became obsolete. There's photos of him as a volunteer fireman standing in front of the fire department with (Police Chief) Pete Redar, who Redar Park is named after."

It was her first visit to the museum.

"It's great. It's a great piece of history. It's a great place for kids to learn," she said. "It's irreplaceable stuff they have in there."

The Lake County History Museum is currently open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit lchsmuseum.org.