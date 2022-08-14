WATCH NOW: Lessons learned, dollars earned at livestock auction

CROWN POINT — For a bunch of 4-H members, all their efforts came down to this. The large livestock auction at the Lake County Fair on Saturday marked the culmination of years of work, learning and personal growth.

Up for auction were meat and milk goats, sheep, beef, dairy steers and swine, all raised and prepared by young people in 4-H.

That included sisters Elysia and Josephine Laub, of Lowell and the Prime Beefmakers 4-H Club, who auctioned swine.

Elysia Laub, 15, brought two swine, Steve and Robin. Having also raised beef cattle, she said she has learned patience and responsibility from “being responsible for the animals’ well-being.”

She said potential pork shoppers are looking for an animal that is not too big, maybe 275 pounds. Attractive swine, she added, have good muscle definition for pork loin and a long belly for ribs.

Shoulders and butt are also important, Elysia Laub said, because that’s where some of the best meat, including ham, is found. Animals that can move around well are also sought after, as that means the meat is leaner and the buyer gets more meat.

Josephine Laub’s swine, Max, is her baby, now tipping the scales at 254 pounds. She said auction buyers may look for the same 4-H member of farm family that provided previous livestock.

Agriculture is just one aspect of 4-H, but it may be the most recognizable part of an organization whose mission is “engaging youth to reach their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development.”

The organization today focuses on citizenship, healthy living, science, engineering and technology.

Deanne Nagel, who chaired the auction, is also Lake County 4-H Committee president, having been in 4-H for 35 years.

With sheep, Nagel said, buyers look for signs of more meat. If an animal is too fat, she noted, that fat will be in the meat. If an animal, such as swine, cannot walk well, it cannot get to its food.

A Rensselaer resident, Nagel praised 4-Hers for working much of the year to raise a small animal into a meaty piece for market.

“We hope they learn time management, responsibility, citizenship and giving back to the community,” Nagel said of 4-H youth.

The 4-H organization has more than 6 million active participants and 25 million alumni. Its adult advisors are among 540,000 volunteers.

Mackenzie Bult, 14, of Hebron and the Up & At ‘Em 4-H Club, brought three steers and two swine, but was only auctioning the cattle. Their weights ranged from 1,280 to 1,440 pounds.

"The more the weight, that determines how much meat you get per pound,” said Bult, whose carcass beef had already won grand champion. That’s meat that is measured after the animal is butchered.

Bult’s mother, Tracy Bult, explained that 4-Hers acquire an animal in September then raise it in preparation for the fair the following August.

As to butchering an animal she’d raised, Mackenzie Bult noted, “At first, it’s sad, but that’s part of the process. That’s part of farm life.”

Blake Marshall, 16, of Crown Point, earned reserve grand champion for his beef carcass. The Shelby Ag 4-Her entered two crossbred Angus beef cattle, Vegas and Blackjack, weighing 1,300-1,330 pounds. That, said his father, Paul Marshall, is the “perfect size” for cattle.

Key areas of the cattle, Paul Marshall said, include the butt for steaks and the animal’s thickness for tenderloins.

“It’s a long journey,” the father said of the everyday task of raising cattle. “If you do well at the fair, that’s a big accomplishment.”

Blake Marshall commented, “You go from an animal that weighs 450 pounds to more than 1,300. Other kids should do this because it’s fun and they can learn something new.”

In the sheep category, Hadley Donovan, 14, of Hebron and the Seekers club raised a grand champion. The incoming freshman at Hebron High School has been auctioning animals since she entered 4-H.

“I’ve learned a lot of responsibility and leadership,” Donovan said. “With sheep, it’s about learning what they have to do, especially in shows.”

At 18, Makayla Neal, of Hebron and the St. John Spitfires, is concluding her time in 4-H. She brought three sheep to auction.

Soon to enter Grace College, this 10-year 4-Her cited leadership and discipline skills gained. “Stay calm and confident, and don’t get frustrated,” she learned.

As bidding began, Candace Ziese, of Crown Point, owner-director of Children First Learning Center Foundation, successfully bid on the grand champion beef steer. Her bid was $3.75 per pound for the 1,490-pound steer owned by Ethon Bult, 11, of Hebron and the Eagle Creek Up & At ‘Ems.

“This meat is going to the learning center,” said Ziese, who regularly attends these auctions. “I can’t remember the price being that low.”

Having raised two grand champions, Bult said it takes patience.

“You’ve got to put in the time,” he added. “Otherwise, things might not work out that well.”