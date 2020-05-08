WATCH NOW: More lakeshore erosion as high winds whip up waves; cold snap also predicted

A freeze warning was in effect Friday night into Saturday morning, where temperatures could drop to 32 degrees near the lake shore and down to 26 degrees inland. For those who have used time at home to garden, planted flowers and vegetables could be in trouble.

"It's an unusually sharp cold mass moving through," Carlaw said. "Some areas could see a hard freeze moving overnight, which is when temps go below 28 degrees. Non-native plants could be susceptible and get damaged."

Carlaw said temperatures in the last two weeks have been below normal for the start of May, where the average usually hovers in the mid-to-upper 60s.

He said according to measurements taken at O'Hare Airport, the last freeze in May that hit below 32 degrees was in 2004. The last hard freeze, where temperatures went below 28 degrees, was in 1983.

While an unseasonable chill has settled into the Region, next week will begin to look more like spring, meteorologists predict.

The weekend will continue with temps in the mid-to-upper 50s and a warm-up will begin in the middle of next week, with Thursday getting into the 70-degree range, Carlaw said.

