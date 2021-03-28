WATCH NOW: New home construction a focal point in Hobart

HOBART — Growth is a goal for all communities, and Hobart’s expecting to see that happen this year in the municipality.
New home construction appears to be focal point in Hobart for 2021.
“There’s been a big push for residential demands,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said.
He said the Cressmoor Estates development is moving forward on 113 acres south of 37th Avenue and west of Lake Park Avenue. It will have more than 200 lots.
The development will include single-family and multi-family homes. There also will be a commercial area.
The Eagle Creek Crossing community also continues to be developed, Snedecor said.
The 48-lot subdivision calls for single-family homes on about 22 acres of property near 61st and Arizona Street.
There also are several residential projects in the works, Snedecor said.
A 60-acre parcel of city-owned property that’s also on 61st Avenue is slated to become a residential development, he said.
Hobart officials continue negotiating with Steiner Homes about purchasing and developing the land that’s nearby the Eagle Creek Crossing neighborhood.
Initial plans feature 60 single-family homes on the property. Multiple styles of single-family homes would be offered.
There also could be several quad-villas and triple-villas constructed at the site. Those homes would be located on land fronting 61st Avenue, and there would be heavy landscaping there.
The design and layout for the project hasn’t been finalized, and it could change over time.
The Hawks Crossing community is another residential community proposed near 61st Avenue and Colorado Street.
Price Point Builders is pursuing the multi-phase development, which is going through the subdivision process with the Plan Commission.
The Hawks Crossing community would consist of 55 lots, and homes would be constructed in four phases. The initial phase calls for homes on six lots.
Increasing the housing stock in Hobart has been a longtime goal of Snedecor’s.
He said city officials in recent years saw Hobart was successful in attracting light industrial developments. It was at that time they began focusing on residential growth.
“This is an area we need to start pursuing strongly,” Snedecor said.
Besides new home construction, there also is a demand for existing homes in the city.
Snedecor said it’s common for residences to be sold within about two days of hitting the market.
He said residential development isn’t the only way the city is growing.
“We’re seeing a lot of strong economy signs,” Snedecor said.
He said construction slowed in 2020 for the new BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse near U.S. 30 and Iowa Street, but work recently finished there.
“They’re at the point they’re getting ready to open up,” Snedecor said.
He said reopening the Third Street bridge last year has “given a shot in the arm” for businesses in Hobart’s downtown area.
“We’re seeing a lot of positive signs,” Snedecor said.
In addition to growth and economic development, the city is planning to bring back more activities this year.
Snedecor said the Hobart Community Pool has been upgraded with a renovated bath house, and he’s hopeful the facility will open in the summer.
“If we continue to have positive results, the plan is to open the pool,” he said.
The Maria Reiner Center recently reopened after it was closed for months. There are some restrictions in place, but officials are pleased the facility is getting use.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Aimee Schallenkamp, executive director of the center.
Hobart Events Director Nikki Lopez said the city also is bringing back its events this year.
“The Health Department has approved our full event season moving forward for the summer, so I’m really excited to be able to get to do all the things that we didn’t get to do last year,” Lopez said.
She said there will be sanitizing stations at events and some guidelines to help keep people safe.
“As of right now, as long as things don’t start going backward, we are gearing up for a full events season which will kick off on May 27 with our first market,” Lopez said.