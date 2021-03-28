WATCH NOW: New home construction a focal point in Hobart

There also could be several quad-villas and triple-villas constructed at the site. Those homes would be located on land fronting 61st Avenue, and there would be heavy landscaping there.

The design and layout for the project hasn’t been finalized, and it could change over time.

The Hawks Crossing community is another residential community proposed near 61st Avenue and Colorado Street.

Price Point Builders is pursuing the multi-phase development, which is going through the subdivision process with the Plan Commission.

The Hawks Crossing community would consist of 55 lots, and homes would be constructed in four phases. The initial phase calls for homes on six lots.

Increasing the housing stock in Hobart has been a longtime goal of Snedecor’s.

He said city officials in recent years saw Hobart was successful in attracting light industrial developments. It was at that time they began focusing on residential growth.

“This is an area we need to start pursuing strongly,” Snedecor said.

Besides new home construction, there also is a demand for existing homes in the city.