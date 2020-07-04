WATCH NOW: Old Sheriff's House in Crown Point reopens with new places to explore

CROWN POINT — The Old Sheriff's House just off the Crown Point square reopened on Saturday with new spaces to check out.
Sandy Boyd, board president of the Old Sheriff's House Foundation, said people will now have a chance to explore parts of the historic home and jail that haven't been shown before.
"The newest thing we're adding on is upstairs in the house," Boyd said while walking up the stairs to the second floor. "We had never allowed tour groups up because it's always been kind of a work in progress, and it still is, but we're at a point where we can let people see where money is going."
The second floor used to be the living quarters for the Lake County sheriff and his or her family when the jail was still located at 226 S. Main St., Boyd said.
The nonprofit is still working on renovating the second floor, but new flooring will soon be laid and painting is in progress.
"It's kind of neat to think about how families lived here with the jail adjacent to it," Boyd said.
The kitchen has been completed and the back porch has been rebuilt giving people a glimpse of John Dillinger's escape path, Boyd said.
On Saturday, folks were allowed to check out one of the oldest cell blocks in the jail, the second floor of the jail, where some of "Public Enemies" was filmed, and Dillinger's jail cell.
Boyd said ghost hunts at the home have continued for private groups during the coronavirus pandemic, but its normal opening date for the season was pushed back by two months.
Guided tours are expected to begin Wednesday, and Boyd said the foundation intends to have its annual haunted house in October.
"Hopefully it'll be a good year in the end for us," she said.
Boyd said going forward, the foundation wants to make the community aware of the home and everything it has to offer.
"This building, the courthouse and the criminal courts building were the original hub of Lake County. That's what made the hub," Boyd said.
For Kathy Lessner, who volunteers at the gift shop, the building has come a long way over the years.
"It's starting to look like a home," Lessner said.
In honor of its grand reopening, the foundation is raffling a needlepoint of the sheriff's house, as well as a crocheted American flag blanket.
Raffle tickets will be available online Monday at www.oldsheriffshouse.org.
