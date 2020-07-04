WATCH NOW: Old Sheriff's House in Crown Point reopens with new places to explore

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The Old Sheriff's House just off the Crown Point square reopened on Saturday with new spaces to check out.

Sandy Boyd, board president of the Old Sheriff's House Foundation, said people will now have a chance to explore parts of the historic home and jail that haven't been shown before.

"The newest thing we're adding on is upstairs in the house," Boyd said while walking up the stairs to the second floor. "We had never allowed tour groups up because it's always been kind of a work in progress, and it still is, but we're at a point where we can let people see where money is going."

The second floor used to be the living quarters for the Lake County sheriff and his or her family when the jail was still located at 226 S. Main St., Boyd said.

The nonprofit is still working on renovating the second floor, but new flooring will soon be laid and painting is in progress.

"It's kind of neat to think about how families lived here with the jail adjacent to it," Boyd said.

The kitchen has been completed and the back porch has been rebuilt giving people a glimpse of John Dillinger's escape path, Boyd said.