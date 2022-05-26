 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pedestrian crash involving juvenile near Cedar Lake ice cream shop

CEDAR LAKE — A juvenile was taken by ambulance after being struck by a vehicle near Tastee Top Grill in Cedar Lake. 

First responders were called around 8:50 p.m. Thursday to the area of West 145th Avenue and Morse Street for a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. 

The accident happened on 145th Avenue past Tastee Top Grill, and the stretch of road was temporarily blocked by emergency vehicles. 

The crash involved a juvenile who officers said was being taken by ambulance to a hospital. Their condition is unknown but the individual was said to be breathing and conscious. 

Cedar Lake police and firefighters were at the scene and the incident is under investigation. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

