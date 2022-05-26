WATCH NOW: Pedestrian crash involving juvenile near Cedar Lake ice cream shop

CEDAR LAKE — A juvenile was taken by ambulance after being struck by a vehicle near Tastee Top Grill in Cedar Lake.

First responders were called around 8:50 p.m. Thursday to the area of West 145th Avenue and Morse Street for a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

The accident happened on 145th Avenue past Tastee Top Grill, and the stretch of road was temporarily blocked by emergency vehicles.

The crash involved a juvenile who officers said was being taken by ambulance to a hospital. Their condition is unknown but the individual was said to be breathing and conscious.

Cedar Lake police and firefighters were at the scene and the incident is under investigation.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.