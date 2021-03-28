WATCH NOW: Promising investments set Gary up for strong year ahead

GARY — When mayoral candidate Jerome Prince pulled off an upset victory over then-Gary mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in 2019, he knew he had a tough road ahead of him given the city's financial instability and crumbling infrastructure.
But three months into his first year in office, something happened — something no one discussed on the campaign trail nor could have warned him about: a novel coronavirus was rapidly spreading all across Northwest Indiana and the rest of the U.S.
COVID-19's spread over the last year and subsequent shut downs have obliterated small businesses and crippled many city governments dependent on casino, sales tax, and other sources of revenue that largely fluctuates depending on the state of the economy.
But Prince said the virus didn't stop his core team's work in securing promising investments for the city of Gary — investments that leave Gary poised for brighter 2021.
Among Prince's wins this year includes the $9 million purchase agreement the city entered into with a Chicago-based equity firm for the seldom-used South Gleason Golf Course and the $2.5 million sale of the Genesis Convention Center to a California smartphone manufacturer.
The golf course may be turned into a logistics hub for light industrial, and the Genesis Center Convention will become the headquarters of the cellphone tech company, Akyumen, for the foreseeable future.
Prince said the city has — so far — sold land to companies without the lure of future property tax breaks.
"It's about knowing your worth. Knowing your value is hugely important, Prince said.
He continued: "We wanted to create an environment where people want to do business and locate here, but do so in a way that considers our need for assessed value. So many cities use tax abatements or incentives to lure people in, but in Gary, our greatest asset is our location. The fact is we have so much land."
Prince said he is excited about the prospects of selling off or redeveloping school district properties the city purchased from Gary Community School Corp. in the last few years.
The city has a number of vacant school properties eyed for redevelopment and/or sale: Wirt-Emerson Visual and Performing Arts Academy; Aetna Elementary School; Brunswick Elementary School; Ivanhoe Elementary School; an undeveloped property next to Ivanhoe; and Nobel Elementary School.
The city successfully purchased the abandoned Thomas Edison school on Fifth Avenue for $1 and sold it for about $1.2 million last month to a Hammond trucking firm that plans to relocate its headquarters there.
Eric Reaves, Prince's senior adviser and head of community investment, said if all the deals that cultivated during COVID-19 are seen all the way through, it amounts to $14 million in economic development revenue, unencumbered by tax breaks.
"There's a buzz about Gary that didn't stop, even in the pandemic," Reaves said.
Still, he said, there were a number of small businesses that would have opened up shop in Gary — an already tough sell in many ways — but were forced to delay plans due to COVID-19.
Like so many in the economic development sector, Reaves said he hopes things turn around and investors and consumers, in yearning for a bounce back to normalcy, spend money where it counts most.
"I think people are eager, but they're just holding on and waiting for things to open up a bit again," he said.
While plans to build the $300 million Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary solidified before the Prince administration, Reaves said it's a big win for the city.
He said his department has fielded calls from three major, national developers interested in the area around the planned casino adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.
"For us, a casino like that is a destination, and that’s the kind of that collateral growth we need," Reaves said.