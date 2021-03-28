WATCH NOW: Promising investments set Gary up for strong year ahead

Prince said the city has — so far — sold land to companies without the lure of future property tax breaks.

"It's about knowing your worth. Knowing your value is hugely important, Prince said.

He continued: "We wanted to create an environment where people want to do business and locate here, but do so in a way that considers our need for assessed value. So many cities use tax abatements or incentives to lure people in, but in Gary, our greatest asset is our location. The fact is we have so much land."

Prince said he is excited about the prospects of selling off or redeveloping school district properties the city purchased from Gary Community School Corp. in the last few years.

The city has a number of vacant school properties eyed for redevelopment and/or sale: Wirt-Emerson Visual and Performing Arts Academy; Aetna Elementary School; Brunswick Elementary School; Ivanhoe Elementary School; an undeveloped property next to Ivanhoe; and Nobel Elementary School.

The city successfully purchased the abandoned Thomas Edison school on Fifth Avenue for $1 and sold it for about $1.2 million last month to a Hammond trucking firm that plans to relocate its headquarters there.