WATCH NOW: Protesters vow to keep fighting to restore abortion rights

HIGHLAND — Some of the more than 50 women, men and children who rallied Sunday at Wicker Memorial Park vowed to keep fighting until the right to abortion is fully restored.

"I'm a woman. I'm a Black woman. I have nieces, and I have friends, so I'm here," said Alexia Hamilton, of Gary, as she joined more than 50 people holding signs and chanting "my body, my choice" along Indianapolis Boulevard.

Women have been sharing their abortion stories since it became clear the U.S. Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, its landmark 1973 decision giving women a constitutional right to abortion.

But women shouldn't have to justify choices they make about their own bodies, Hamilton said.

"I know if something happened to me, and I needed to make this decision, I'd want it to be my decision," she said. "I don't want nobody else trying to tell me what to do with my body."

Conservatives won't stop at abortion rights, she said.

"It's always about control. They want control. And the only way to do that is to put us in these situations where we are fighting each other because this is a fighting situation," Hamilton said. "That's what they do. They divide us constantly."

Hamilton was prepared to fight as long as it takes, she said.

"Some women before me fought, and they fought for a very long time. And I'm a person of color, so those people fought for a very long time," she said. "Until it gets accomplished. Until we move forward. And forward to the point where we're not going back. ... Who says you can have this right, but we're going to review it every 10 years. Progress is about progress. For everyone, not just certain people."

Laura White, of Hebron, was joined by her 10-year-old daughter Zooey.

White said women's rights are incredibly important to her, especially with her daughter growing into a woman.

"We want to do everything we can to help equality," she said. "Whatever we can do to help out the cause."

White is a Christian and personally would not consider abortion unless her health or the health of her child is at risk, she said.

"But I would never want to take that choice from somebody else," she said. "The lives that are here, the babies that are born, are so, so, so much more important than a bundle of cells."

White works in an emergency room, so she knows women face difficult choices in cases of rape or domestic violence.

"There's definitely situations where it's not safe to have a child," she said. "It's not good for mom or baby — the pregnancy. I would never want someone to tell me that I should or shouldn't do something with my body just because they think I shouldn't."

It's important to fight for women's equality, even if it's not a popular choice, she said.

Ginny and Rob Dickman-Lopez's 5- and 7-year-old children sat at their feet as they joined the protest.

"They're not going to stop at Roe," said Ginny Dickman-Lopez, of Munster. "Women's rights are human rights that matter."

The couple said they've been bringing their children to protests for a while because they want them to see the work that must be done to effect change in America.

"Trust me, I don't want to be out here with them anymore," Rob Dickman-Lopez said. "But to think of their generation growing up with less rights than we had — they need to know we stand for this."

It's imperative that people vote, Ginny Dickman-Lopez said.

The day Roe fell, Rob Dickman-Lopez said, he felt like his soul left his body. His wife said she expected the decision, but it was still exhausting and enraging.

"I"m hoping it will wake people up," she said. "It's past time. So much more needs to be done."

Noah Thomas, 19, of Crown Point, and Katelin Sears, 19, of Highland, organized the rally.

Thomas said he grew up around a lot of powerful women who taught him to speak out on women's issues.

"I can't stand by while rights are taken away," he said. "Roe was the groundwork, and they took that away because of Donald Trump and his Supreme Court nominees. We're never going to stop fighting until Roe gets codified into federal law."

Thomas said he planned to participate in abortion rights demonstrations organized this week in Indianapolis.

Republican lawmakers last week unveiled legislation that would prohibit all abortions in the state, except in the case of pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or if an abortion is needed to prevent substantial permanent impairment to the life of a pregnant woman.

The abortion legislation, set to be officially filed when the Republican-controlled General Assembly convenes Monday in special session, leaves doctors to determine whether a woman's life is endangered absent an abortion.

Thomas said it's important that supporters of abortion rights continue to build a peaceful movement.

"A majority of Hoosiers agree Indiana shouldn't do this," he said. "It's unfortunate that Republican lawmakers can't separate church and state and are pushing their religion on people who don't identify with their religion."

Sears said she planned to continue the fight.

"It upsets me because I have to live in a generation where my rights have to be taken away because of Republicans being stuck in their ways from the past," she said.

At a table set up by NWI AntiSexist Action, people made impromptu signs with markers and paper.

Rally attendees also could take photographs of contact information for Republican lawmakers, pick up voter registration forms and learn how to connect with Rise Northwest Indiana, a nonpartisan group working to increase voter participation, said Janine Harrison, of NWI AntiSexist Action.

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, made his way down the line of protesters, exchanging words and some hugs with them.

Mrvan said he supports women's rights and voted last week in Congress to codify the right to same-sex marriage.

"What is at stake is a national ban on abortion," he said. "And they will stop at nothing to get that.

"We have to work together," Mrvan said. "We have to organize."

Times Staff Writer Dan Carden contributed to this report.