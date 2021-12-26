WATCH NOW: Region animal shelters overcrowded during holidays; effort ways to alleviate crisis

“We are seeing a huge influx of stray animals and owner surrenders in the community, and we are also seeing adoptions slowing down so lots of the area shelters are full and struggling,” said Jessica Petalas, director of Humane Indiana. “It’s actually going on nationwide, and some shelters are in crisis mode trying to make space and help everyone. We desperately need adopters and fosters, but we also wanted to create a new work-from-home volunteer position to engage more people and help get some animals home for the holidays.”

Knowing that not everyone can adopt of foster, Humane Indiana created a campaign to become an ambassador for animals who have been in the shelter for a while, essentially acting as their social media guru.

In the campaign, individuals will be paired with a cat or a dog to spread the word about, including sharing the pet’s photos and information about them on social media, posting fliers and more. Petalas said staff will send photos and a biography about the pet and their personality, and from there people can have free reign over how they want to market their pet, from TikTok videos to Instagram posts. She said this is also the perfect project for social media-savvy young teens and students.