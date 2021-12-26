WATCH NOW: Region animal shelters overcrowded during holidays; effort ways to alleviate crisis

MUNSTER — While the earlier stages of the pandemic had pets at some shelters adopted out in sweeping numbers, local rescues are being flooded with animals in need of homes during the holidays.
Jennifer Webber, executive director of the Humane Society of Hobart, said overpopulation in shelters have been a longstanding problem in Lake County.
"The animal welfare system in Lake County is fractured and pets, pet families, and those working in the field are suffering," Webber said. "Year after year millions of taxpayer dollars and private donations are raised and spent in Lake County addressing the overpopulation of an estimated 6,000 homeless companion animals in our community. In the current fractured system, there are over 30 animal welfare organizations acting independently of each other, with duplication of services, to solve overpopulation."
Webber and the organization are working to spread awareness of the issue, which has worsened in the pandemic, and have called on local government officials to take action.
"Add a world pandemic as an external pressure on this broken system, and we will see higher intake and few places for pet families in crisis to find help, thus a higher intake," Webber said. "Many pet families are moving or downsizing, unstable and in crisis. That means pets are struggling too."
The Humane Society of Hobart does an annual intake of 2,7000 homeless pets with a staff of 15 people. She said the organization has used foster families, marketing campaigns, fundraising and more to keep operations flowing during the pandemic, but staff remains burned out and resources are quickly dwindling.
"Within the first few weeks of shutdown, we received three pets from pet owners that went into the hospital," Webber said. "Medical and emergency cases mounted, and pets were abandoned out of moving vehicles, and dumped on our property. Many families needed food, supplies and veterinary care."
The Hobart Humane Society is currently awaiting approval from the Lake County Board of Commissioners to conduct a county-wide animal welfare assessment, which will determine needs, calculate the number of animals entering and exiting the welfare system, analyze the economics of the situation and provide tangible solutions.
"Together we can end the homelessness of pets, suffering of pet families and create humane communities," Webber said.
Humane Indiana, in Munster, has launched a campaign in hopes of getting some of their most longstanding residents a home as the new year approaches.
“We are seeing a huge influx of stray animals and owner surrenders in the community, and we are also seeing adoptions slowing down so lots of the area shelters are full and struggling,” said Jessica Petalas, director of Humane Indiana. “It’s actually going on nationwide, and some shelters are in crisis mode trying to make space and help everyone. We desperately need adopters and fosters, but we also wanted to create a new work-from-home volunteer position to engage more people and help get some animals home for the holidays.”
Knowing that not everyone can adopt of foster, Humane Indiana created a campaign to become an ambassador for animals who have been in the shelter for a while, essentially acting as their social media guru.
In the campaign, individuals will be paired with a cat or a dog to spread the word about, including sharing the pet’s photos and information about them on social media, posting fliers and more. Petalas said staff will send photos and a biography about the pet and their personality, and from there people can have free reign over how they want to market their pet, from TikTok videos to Instagram posts. She said this is also the perfect project for social media-savvy young teens and students.
“We are hoping to get about 30 ambassadors who can help get some of our pets home so we can open our cages and help more in need,” Petalas said.
Animals in need of social media gurus include a brown pup with a cloudy eye named Chocolate Platypus, a senior dog named Bee, a tiger-striped feline named Tabitha, a grey senior cat named Hoosier and a playful white dog named Indie. There are many other animals in the program and they all of them have been at the shelter for an extended time, hoping for the chance to finally go home, Petalas said.
The Humane Indiana director stated that she knows of several other animal rescue organizations struggling with packed shelters during the holidays while facing staff and resource shortages at the same time. Even puppies, which normally quickly find homes, are sitting in shelter kennels.
Currently, the staff and volunteers are inundated with daily calls and messages for help.
“It’s hard on the animals,” Petalas said. “It’s loud and scary for them. I can’t imagine they can be comfortable despite the staff’s best efforts to make it comfortable for them. These cats and dogs don’t know anyone and don’t know why they are here. As staff, we do as much as I can but when you see this huge influx of animals coming in, there’s nothing you can do. It eats at you.”
Individuals can find more information and volunteer to help by visiting humaneindiana.org, calling 219-922-3811 or emailing jpetalas@humaneindiana.org.
Individuals can find more information and can donate and volunteer at the Humane Society of Hobart, at 2054 Ind. 130, by visiting www.hshobart.org, calling 219-942-0103 or emailing info@hshobart.org.
Sky and Champion, both three-legged calves, have become friends at Erin's Farm in Hobart.
