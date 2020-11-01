WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Schererville Patrolman Adam Biella on changing the perception of police

A: In January it will be 13 years, so 12 1/2.

Q: What positions have you held?

A: I am an evidence tech. I'm also a FTO, field training officer, and then I'm also a defensive tactics instructor.

Biella also helps run the department's women's self defense class.

Q: Was Schererville the department you wanted to work with right away?

A: Growing up in this community, it felt very important how I know a lot of people here. But I knew that came with some pros and cons, too, as far as, I may in good situations have encounters with these people, and then also in bad situations have encountered those people. Sometimes it's very hard to juggle, but I've been very fortunate. As far as my career, friends and people that I know that, I haven't had to deal with any bad situations.

Q: Are you a Region native? If so, where did you grow up and graduate from high school?

A: I did. The unincorporated Schererville area, county's jurisdiction, as far as Schererville Heights area. So I've lived in this area my entire life.

Biella graduated from Lake Central High School in 2002.