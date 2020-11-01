WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Schererville Patrolman Adam Biella on changing the perception of police

The 10th installment of "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" follows Schererville police Patrolman Adam Biella.
Biella, who is 36 and a father, approaches policing with humanity and compassion.
"It's just being a human being and talking to people like a human being," he said.
There isn't room for being rigid in a routine while on the job, Biella said.
"There's different ways to accomplish your goals. In my mind, that's a great thing," Biella said. "That's the beautiful part about doing this, is every day is totally different."
Biella said he is always learning by reviewing his footage and staying on his toes.
"Why wouldn't you do that? It's to better yourself. (It's) safety for you, safety for other people you work with, and it's for the community and the ultimate is your family. Right? Because that's the ultimate goal is going home," he said, adding: "You always got to be Monday morning quarterbacking yourself."
Q: How long have you been doing police work?
A: In January it will be 13 years, so 12 1/2.
Q: What positions have you held?
A: I am an evidence tech. I'm also a FTO, field training officer, and then I'm also a defensive tactics instructor.
Biella also helps run the department's women's self defense class.
Q: Was Schererville the department you wanted to work with right away?
A: Growing up in this community, it felt very important how I know a lot of people here. But I knew that came with some pros and cons, too, as far as, I may in good situations have encounters with these people, and then also in bad situations have encountered those people. Sometimes it's very hard to juggle, but I've been very fortunate. As far as my career, friends and people that I know that, I haven't had to deal with any bad situations.
Q: Are you a Region native? If so, where did you grow up and graduate from high school?
A: I did. The unincorporated Schererville area, county's jurisdiction, as far as Schererville Heights area. So I've lived in this area my entire life.
Biella graduated from Lake Central High School in 2002.
Q: What's the earliest age you remember wanting to be in law enforcement?
A: Actually, in college. For a long time ... my whole life was focused with sports and everything, and then it was I wanted to get into trades for a long time. Then once I got into college, I majored in human services. I got to work with a lot of juveniles, and that kind of really changed my perspective. But unfortunately, a lot of times in that field, from what I was being told while I was in college, that you'd have to go to school for a long time, as far as get your master's, your doctorate, stuff like that. The way our educational system is now, I didn't want to have hundreds-of-thousands of debt for a majority of my lifetime to go and get a doctorate in working with juveniles. It'd be college, as far as my earliest age, because I knew that I can still work with juveniles, I could still work with adults as well, but in the manner that I wanted to try to make things a little bit better.
Q: What side of town do you normally patrol?
A: Well, right now being early car, we float all over. If there's a call out east or there's a call out west, me and the other unit, the early cars, are responsible for those calls. So right now, we don't specifically have an area or district until 6 p.m. when everyone else comes on duty.
Q: Is there a particular area of town you prefer to patrol if you had the choice?
A: District 2, the one we're in currently, because it has a healthy balance of businesses and residents. If you get stuck northwest, a lot of times it's all business calls. And there's a few subdivisions here and there. But I feel with (District) 2, you kind of get the healthy balance of both for us. I like also our District 4, which is all the way out east, and that's more of the apartment complexes, strictly all residential. There's a couple businesses, less than 10. It just comes and goes. Every day, we come in not knowing we're assigned a district. So I really, really enjoy being out east because it's very upbeat, and there's a lot of things going on. Then with out west, like I said, you get a healthy balance of all different kind of calls. So, it's not your standard residential alarms, your domestic, stuff like that. You get business stuff, thefts, stuff like that. So it's a little bit different.
Q: Is getting to be a guiding force for kids one of your favorite things about the job?
A: Yes. I coached football for a while and absolutely loved it. It's one of my favorite things to do. But when you grow up, and you have family, and you have to balance all that stuff, sometimes you got to set that stuff aside. That was just another way in interacting with children, kids and young adults and having the most positive interactions I possibly can with them. That's how I carry all that over into this profession. Anytime I can make somebody's perspective on how they look at us, or how they feel about law enforcement — and I walk away dealing with them, and (they) say, 'Oh, that was different,' or 'I really liked that guy,' or whatever. (To) possibly, potentially change a young kid's, child's perspective on how they see us is, I think, truly impactful. When people say ... one guy doesn't have an opportunity to change the world, or change a culture of things, I truly think that's false.
Q: What are two key forces that drive you back to the field every day?
A: We have so many interactions with people on a day-to-day basis. It's that drive to change somebody's perspective, somebody that may be negative, adult child, whatever the case is, that's huge for me. Anyone that knows me, that's how I approach life. Try not to do the negative things and try not to portray the negative things. So when somebody has a negative perspective on us, how do we change that? How can I make that better in the couple minutes that I deal with them? That's motivation on a daily basis.
Q: Name a moment that you were personally touched by something that happened or an interaction you had while working as an officer.
A: I've had several people write letters to me, find me through social media and send or contact the police department and send positive things about me. And that's why you do it, right? That's my driving force: to make somebody's life a little bit better by the time, the few minutes that I have to deal with them. And to have that and say, 'Hey because of you, or because of the things you told me, I got my life back on track,' or, 'I'm at a better place because something that you did.' That's what it's all about.
