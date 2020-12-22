WATCH NOW: Santa pedals in with new bikes for 25 youngsters at YWCA

This is the fourth year that Watkins has been spearheading the bike giveaway.

Watkins said he started the bike giveaway because he remembers as a youth wanting a bike for Christmas and not getting it.

This year Watkins, with assistance from donations, was able to provide 150 bicycles to local youngsters, including those at the Crisis Center, the Village of Hope and Gary Community Schools.

"It's wonderful. For a lot of kids it will be the only gift they get," Watkins said.

Jones said earlier in the day, prior to the unveiling of the bicycles, one of the students had told her he wanted to receive a bike for Christmas.

Jones said she smiled inwardly but never let on that he would be receiving a bicycle later in the day.

"I told him he'd have to take (the request) up with his mom," Jones said.

Watkins said the 150 donate bicycles, which were purchased at Walmart and Target, included various sizes and those with and without training wheels.

Lauren Rivera, 7, after seeing her name printed on a paper taped onto her bicycle, jumped right on her purple and pink ride, equipped with training wheels.