WATCH NOW: Santa pedals in with new bikes for 25 youngsters at YWCA

GARY — Santa Claus made a surprise early delivery to YWCA of Northwest Indiana much to the delight of the 25 young recipients.
The youngsters, ages 4-12, squealed with ear-shattering delight when they first saw their gifted, brand new bicycles each bearing the name of its recipient.
Each child, upon finding his or bicycle, jumped on and began riding around the gymnasium in circles, some nearly colliding with adults in the room.
Caren Jones, who serves as executive director of YWCA, was in on the surprise bicycles, which were lined up and initially hidden behind a curtained area in the gymnasium.
"They have no idea," Jones said prior to the unveiling of the bicycles.
The youngsters, most who live in Gary, attend YWCA for child care or for e-learning and were taking part in a Christmas party in their classrooms prior to seeing their donated bicycles.
"I cried when I saw the looks on the children's faces. ... If they're happy, then I'm happy. My gift is their happiness," Jones said.
The free bicycles were donated to the children courtesy of United Steelworkers Local 1014 union members, elected officials and the community at large, Markael Watkins said.
Watkins, who serves as community service chairman for U.S. Steel Local 1014, is the creator of this annual area effort.
This is the fourth year that Watkins has been spearheading the bike giveaway.
Watkins said he started the bike giveaway because he remembers as a youth wanting a bike for Christmas and not getting it.
This year Watkins, with assistance from donations, was able to provide 150 bicycles to local youngsters, including those at the Crisis Center, the Village of Hope and Gary Community Schools.
"It's wonderful. For a lot of kids it will be the only gift they get," Watkins said.
Jones said earlier in the day, prior to the unveiling of the bicycles, one of the students had told her he wanted to receive a bike for Christmas.
Jones said she smiled inwardly but never let on that he would be receiving a bicycle later in the day.
"I told him he'd have to take (the request) up with his mom," Jones said.
Watkins said the 150 donate bicycles, which were purchased at Walmart and Target, included various sizes and those with and without training wheels.
Lauren Rivera, 7, after seeing her name printed on a paper taped onto her bicycle, jumped right on her purple and pink ride, equipped with training wheels.
"I don't need the training wheels," was the little girl's only complaint.
Noelle Kuykendall, 11, said she was thrilled to receive a new bicycle.
"My brother broke mine," Noelle said.
Marlae Hickman, 10, called her new Huffy Seastar bike "amazing," as she rode it around the gymnasium with other youngsters.
"I thank everyone who donated these bikes," Marlae said.
Davon Mabone, 8, said he and his brother, Kyle Mabone, 7, and sister, Tamia Mabone, 6, will all be able to ride their new bikes during the holiday break.
"I'm happy," Davon said. "I like getting presents."