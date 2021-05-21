WATCH NOW: Search for missing 12-year-old Kyrin Carter to resume Saturday morning

A fence near the hotel was adorned with pink heart-shaped balloons set by volunteers.

Other volunteers have dressed in bright colors and backpacks with music speakers to broadcast music to try getting Kyrin's attention.

Three moms banded together Friday to walk along the Little Calumet River and Hoosier Prairie.

Melody Nicholes, of Miller, said she empathizes on a personal level with Kyrin’s family.

“I have a daughter with autism and I know if this was her missing, I’d want everyone out here looking,” Nicholes said.

She said she had a similar experience when her daughter was around 3 years old in Gary.

“We were packing the van, going in and out, and when I went to see if she was ready to eat she was gone,” Nicholes said. “My heart dropped. I called police, there were helicopters. I called Officer Jay (of Gary) because he gave me his number. It turns on she had out on her swimsuit and gotten her beach towel and went to go to the beach. She was standing at Oak Street when Officer Jay found her, waiting to cross the street to go to the lake.”

Suzanne Banaszak, of Demotte, has a grandson with autism, which she said has helped her understand Kyrin and what his actions may have been.