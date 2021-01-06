WATCH NOW: 'Severity' of Norfolk Southern train derailment pushes cleanup into next week, city says

GARY — Crews continue to clear away debris from the tracks on Wednesday — weeks after a significant Norfolk Southern train derailment along U.S. 12 near County Line Road.

The cleanup's completion, originally expected to wrap up Wednesday, has been delayed into next week, according to Deputy Mayor Trent McCain.

The delay also is due to track repairs, McCain said Wednesday morning during a Gary Board of Public Works meeting.

"We received word from the law department at Norfolk Southern and, according to their team, the work is taking longer than expected," McCain said. "The completion time will be moved to next week, mid-week. We apologize for the inconvenience that this is causing for residents of that area and motorists alike, but it cannot be helped given the severity of the derailment."

The 132-car eastbound train had departed from Chicago and was en route to Elkhart on Dec. 23 when 20 cars derailed at about 11:30 a.m., Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said at the time. The train also had two locomotives.

The train included tank cars marked with hazardous materials placards, but none of the tank cars appeared to be damaged.