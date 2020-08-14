WATCH NOW: State election commission rejects vote-by-mail expansion amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers worried about the prospects of voting in-person on Election Day during a pandemic still won’t be able to vote by mail using the coronavirus as a reason.
In a split vote down partisan lines, the Indiana Election Commission voted 2-2 — considered a failed motion — to expand absentee voting ahead of the upcoming Nov. 3 election to permit no-fault absentee voting.
Chairman Paul Okeson, a Republican, and Zachary Klutz, the other GOP member on the commission, voted against the expansion. Vice Chair Anthony Long and Suzannah Wilson Overholt, both Democrats, voted for the expansion.
“It’s clear that people in this situation should not have to make a choice between risking their health and exercising their right to vote,” Long argued before the failed motion.
Long cited the commission’s decision earlier this year to approve an expansion of mail-in absentee voting to all voters in the June 2 primary election.
But Okeson and Klutz said the circumstances were different then.
“Those modifications were done immediately after the stay-at-home order was issued by the governor. We still are dealing with the pandemic but factors have changed. We’ve come to understand the pandemic better and how to protect ourselves,” Klutz said.
Long replied, commenting on the surge in COVID-19 cases: “This is an emergency. To say we’re not is disingenuous.”
He said Indiana went from having 80 cases a day in March to more than 1,000 cases a day as of mid-August.
“We’re not on the downswing of this thing … At the present time, I am concerned. Voters in Indiana are frightened. They’re trying to get absentee ballots," he said.
Okeson said he doesn’t think it would be appropriate to take action on the matter with pending lawsuits, including one filed in April by Indiana Vote By Mail Inc. aimed at requiring the Commission to expand vote-by-mail options.
Okeson said it would “premature to take any action by voting today until the courts have a chance to hand down a ruling.”
Currently, there are only 11 accepted excuses for voting by mail in Indiana — such as disability, work conflicts, religious holiday, lack of transportation, military duty, among others.
One of the statutorily allowed excuses also includes being "confined due to illness or injury.” But the coronavirus outbreak is not one of them.
Also up for a vote was whether to allow electronic letter openers in all of Indiana to address otherwise increased demand for mail-in voting. Currently, only Marion County is allowed to have these electronic mail openers.
Because Okeson would not commit, as requested by Long, to a full public hearing on expanded mail-in balloting as it relates to the pandemic, Long and Wilson-Overholt voted against letter openers.
Okeson said he worries the state will miss a critical “window of opportunity” to purchase those machines.
Wilson Overholt and Long said Okeson’s worry about not having high-tech letter openers in time is a recognition that more people want to vote by mail.
Overholt said there’s no reason to think the pandemic will “better than it is now.”
The Commission’s meeting comes on the heels of Gov. Eric Holcomb rejecting a vote-by-mail expansion in recent days. Holcomb has argued polling places will be stockpiled with personal protective gear, and early voting will still be available.
Still, the governor's opposition to making mail-in balloting available to all voters due to COVID-19 has been condemned by numerous advocates for voting rights and good government, including Indiana Vote By Mail, Common Cause Indiana, the League of Women Voters, Vote Safe Indiana, Women4Change Indiana and the Indianapolis NAACP.
