WATCH NOW: Toddler dies in mobile home fire; firefighters rescue mother from blaze
WATCH NOW: Toddler dies in mobile home fire; firefighters rescue mother from blaze

Active Fire

A fire engulfs a trailer at Ravinia Pines, a mobile home community, Thursday in New Chicago.

 Provided

NEW CHICAGO — A 2-year-old child is confirmed dead after a fire ignited in the Ravinia Pines mobile home park on Thursday, according to NBC 5 Chicago. 

The fire began in one mobile home Thursday before spreading to two other trailers nearby.

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said an autopsy will take place for the victim Friday. 

The toddler was found dead, and the mother, who was found inside a back bedroom, was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was unknown as of late Thursday evening, according to NBC 5 in speaking with New Chicago Fire Chief Evin Eakins. 

At 2:38 p.m. Thursday several agencies responded to a fire at Ravinia Pines, a mobile home community at 534 E. 37th Avenue on the border of Hobart and New Chicago, Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz told The Times.

When first responders arrived, they saw heavy fire in one of the trailers, which spread to the two others on either side of it, he said. Some witnesses reported hearing an explosion, though officials have not yet said what the cause of the fire was.

Reitz said it took some time to get the fire under control and by 5 p.m. crews were overhauling the scene, checking for hot spots and clearing debris after the flames had been extinguished. 

The blaze destroyed the trailer that originally caught fire, while the other two were damaged.

Firefighters from New Chicago, Hobart, Lake Station, Portage, South Haven, Merrillville and Lake Ridge converged on the scene with multiple tankers. 

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and nature of the fire. Officials from the New Chicago Fire Department, the main agency that responded, were not immediately available for further information Thursday evening. 

Barb Blashill, of Valparaiso, said a group is working to collect items to donate to those who were affected by the fire.

Members of the public Facebook group Porter County Neighbors Helping Neighbors, created by Blashill and Jacinda Hinton, immediately began pulling together food, gift cards, clothes and other items to donate.

Blashill said in the next 24 to 48 hours the group will gather donations together and possibly host a drive at a local venue or find a way to directly distribute the items to those who need them.  

Blashill has reached out to management of Ravinia Pines to connect with residents and said she can be contacted at bblashill@yahoo.com or through the Porter County Neighbors Helping Neighbors page. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

Lauren Cross

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master's degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

