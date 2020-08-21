WATCH NOW: Toddler dies in mobile home fire; firefighters rescue mother from blaze

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW CHICAGO — A 2-year-old child is confirmed dead after a fire ignited in the Ravinia Pines mobile home park on Thursday, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

The fire began in one mobile home Thursday before spreading to two other trailers nearby.

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said an autopsy will take place for the victim Friday.

The toddler was found dead, and the mother, who was found inside a back bedroom, was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was unknown as of late Thursday evening, according to NBC 5 in speaking with New Chicago Fire Chief Evin Eakins.

At 2:38 p.m. Thursday several agencies responded to a fire at Ravinia Pines, a mobile home community at 534 E. 37th Avenue on the border of Hobart and New Chicago, Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz told The Times.

When first responders arrived, they saw heavy fire in one of the trailers, which spread to the two others on either side of it, he said. Some witnesses reported hearing an explosion, though officials have not yet said what the cause of the fire was.