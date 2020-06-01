WATCH NOW: 'We will breathe again:' Region protesters emphasize peace, faith over violence

GARY — The Rev. Eric Boone with Tree-Life Missionary Baptist Church said he doesn't apologize for being black.
"God made me this way, and God don't make mistakes. So God knew exactly what he was doing when he was putting the color in my skin and putting the color in your skin," Boone said, adding he knows how it feels to be profiled.
Dozens came together at Gateway Park downtown Gary on Monday to spread a message of peace, and later moved to City Hall.
The gathering — organized by Faith Leaders and Community Partnerships — was headlined by various faith leaders, such as Boone who said his family has experienced police violence firsthand: his cousin was shot 13 times by a white police officer.
"This is not the first time we have screamed out, 'I can't breathe,'" he said. "Now it's knees on our neck, but it used to be ropes around our neck hanging from trees."
By protesting peacefully, Boone said the city is showing how people can come together "in the name of Jesus."
"The response that we have been seeing in different states and cities is not the response," Boone said. "We don't get further by tearing cities down. We get further by building cities up."
He then led the group in a chant: "We will breathe again. We will rise again. It will be a change in America."
Ivan Ursery II stood in front of Gary City Hall on Monday with his sons Ivan Ursery III, 6, and Myles Ursery, 1.
Myles was fast asleep, while 6-year-old Ivan stood beside his father, both of whom had their eyes closed in prayer.
The Gary resident later said he was proud of his city's response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
"It just gives me a sense of hope that everybody doesn't think the same way. It's not all group think. So just because we grew up in urban areas and all that stuff, doesn't mean we have the same response to trauma," Ursery II said.
When it comes to how he'll talk to his children about race in America as they grow older, the 36-year-old said it's simple: nobody can stop them.
"Nobody can stop you from being what you want to be or being what God's called you to be because you're a man in God's image," Ursery II said, later adding:
"(I've) pretty much raised him to think of this is his country, and not as like he's just a person in a country but this is actually his country. His forefathers built this land, and he has just as much right to this land as anybody else."
The Rev. Royce Thompson, with New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, told the crowd two realities exist right now: "The first reality is that racism is very real," he said.
"The hatred toward African Americans is very real. ... Our people are being murdered mercilessly, that they're being murdered with no regard for human life."
Thompson said people are hurt, angry and confused and cannot ignore Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland or anyone else who has died by the hands of police.
"All of this, our people are looking for explanations for, but there's another reality," Thompson said. "The other reality is that God is very real, and that in the midst of all of that, He understands, and He knows exactly what is going on. And what we must be clear on is that he says, that vengeance is his."
He then led the group in prayer, before heading over to City Hall.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said members of the city's administration recognize everyone has a voice.
"The spirit that exists here this morning is the way to exercise that voice because as Pastor Boone said, 'There's only one way that we can get through this, or any catastrophic event, and that is together,'" Prince said from the steps of City Hall. "Everyone has a right to a voice. Everyone actually has a right to protest, but what you don't have a right to do — and I'm not speaking to any of you because obviously you get it — what no one has a right to do is to riot and to tear things up."
Prince said officials, including Gary Police Chief Richard Ligon, who was present but didn't speak, have condemned the death of Floyd and those involved.
"We don't condone those sort of actions from our officers, or any official related to the city of Gary," he said.
The protest continued later Monday afternoon, with youth gathering near West Fifth Avenue and Broadway, said Black Lives Matter activist Michaela Spangenburg.
Gallery: Protesters gather peacefully in downtown Gary
