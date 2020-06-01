WATCH NOW: 'We will breathe again:' Region protesters emphasize peace, faith over violence

"The hatred toward African Americans is very real. ... Our people are being murdered mercilessly, that they're being murdered with no regard for human life."

Thompson said people are hurt, angry and confused and cannot ignore Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland or anyone else who has died by the hands of police.

"All of this, our people are looking for explanations for, but there's another reality," Thompson said. "The other reality is that God is very real, and that in the midst of all of that, He understands, and He knows exactly what is going on. And what we must be clear on is that he says, that vengeance is his."

He then led the group in prayer, before heading over to City Hall.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said members of the city's administration recognize everyone has a voice.