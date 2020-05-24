WATCH NOW: Wettest May on record taking its toll on Region

Communities are dealing with the aftermath of a Saturday deluge that overwhelmed water systems and caused flooding across the Region.
A flood warning is in effect Sunday for the Kankakee River in south Lake County and north Newton County, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS reports the river was at around 10.6 feet Sunday morning, and would continue to rise to approximately 10.9 feet by Monday morning, causing minor flooding for communities around the river. Flood stage is 10.5 feet for the river.
Various rainfall reports in Lake and Porter counties showed more than two inches of rain caused by storms Saturday.
One spot northwest of Valparaiso reported 2.86 inches of rain to the NWS, with the majority of the rainfall occurring within just 30 minutes, meteorologist Kevin Birk said.
County Road 400 North, located on the far west side of Valparaiso, is closed due to flooding and damage, Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said.
"We saw tremendous flooding in certain areas of the city," Murphy said. "We're surveying the situation right now. I'm just really thankful we tackled a lot of stormwater projects the last 15 years. If we hadn't done that, we'd see many flooded basements and it would've been a lot worse."
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. also reported similar heavy rain, posting via Facebook the city experienced over 2.7 inches of rain, with approximately 1.8 occurring within 15 minutes.
"Keep in mind that each inch of rain across our city equals about 1 billion gallons of water," McDermott said.
"We are pushing over 75 million gallons into a sanitary plant designed for 50 million gallons per hour. We are also dumping over 300 million gallons into our storm water basin across from the Sanitary District Plant. If it weren’t for that basin, this water would end up in our basements as well, so thank goodness we have that extra storage area for storm water."
McDermott also said numerous homes experienced basement backups and several trees were downed across Hammond.
Saturday night McDermott and police blocked off streets in Hammond's Hessville and Schleicher sections as water levels slowly subsided. A full callout to the city's public works and sanitation crews went out, and crews worked through the night to help mitigate flooding, he said.
"It was historical, what happened yesterday," McDermott said. "Our plant operator for water sewer treatment almost got an inch and a half in 15 minutes.
Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc shared the town received around 2 inches of rain within 15 minutes. Firefighters rescued motorists whose vehicles became stuck in streets overwhelmed by the rain.
The Saturday storms also produced sporadic wind gusts, some reaching up to 60 mph, Birk said.
The rainfall contributes to what is amounting to be the wettest month of May on record, Birk said.
"When you get rainfall amounts in that (short) timeframe, the water really has nowhere to go," Birk said. "It can't drain off quickly. The ground is already saturated so there's nowhere for the water to go."
Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, which serves as a general indicator for the Chicago metro area, reports around nine inches of rain so far for the month. The May 2019 rainfall total recorded, which itself was a new record, ended at 8.25 inches. 2020 marks the third year in a row where the May rainfall record has been broken, Birk said.
"We keep outdoing the previous year," he said. "We're in a wet pattern. There's record levels on the lake, and there's no sign of them stopping. If we continue in this wet pattern across the Great Lakes region, the levels will likely continue to increase. That just continues to cause more lakeshore flooding issues."
More rainfall and storms are predicted during the middle weekdays, but will likely be scattered, which will help areas not become overwhelmed by flooding, Birk said.
The NWS reports the Little Calumet River is causing minor flooding Sunday with water levels just under 10 feet near the Indianapolis Boulevard bridge and around 12 feet near the Kennedy Avenue bridge. The two locations reached up to 11.2 feet and around 12.5 feet, respectively, Saturday afternoon.
The NWS also reports minor flooding at the Indiana Harbor canal in East Chicago, with levels hovering around 13 feet.
A tornado watch was issued Saturday for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, but ultimately no funnel cloud activity or touchdowns occurred. There were, however, some touchdowns reported west of Joliet and in several spots across North Central Illinois, Birk said.
Benjamin M. Agosto
Danielle Janee Thomas
Deante Antonio Hunter
Derry V. Robinson Jr.
Eric Nolan Duncan Jr.
Eric Ray Hunter.jpg
Evangelina Estrada
James Michael Hobbs Jr.
John Christopher Wielogourski
Keshaun Deandre Love Brownlee
Ramon Perez
Sheronda Patrice Bray
Christopher Thomas Fuller
Christopher Allen Warrens
Cory Scott Wielgos
Doaa Talep Mukho
Karl Earl Frazier
Adam Jerry King
Laketa Marie Fentress
Matthew Thomas Creekbaum
Nancy Ellen Deltoro
Steven Augusta Green
Theotis Ramon Rogers
Venus Marie Chapo
Andre Maleke Jordan
Brian David Carney
Christine Ann Bruun
Dakeem Coffee
Gregory Scott Behrndt
Johnathan Anthony Castel
Kylnita Redmond
Nicholas Theodore Jankowski
Richard John Reed
Robert John Schueren
Stedmann Lewis Carter
Timothy John Stegler
Azim Malik El
Benjamin M. Agosto
Danielle Janee Thomas
Deante Hunter
Derry V. Robinson Jr.
Eric Nolan Duncan Jr.
Eric Ray Hunter
Evangelina A. Estrada
Ramon Perez
Sheronda Patrice Bray
Antione Emile King
Christopher Ryan Dawson
Danielle Thomas
Everardo Rosales-Urcino
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!