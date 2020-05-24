WATCH NOW: Wettest May on record taking its toll on Region

The Saturday storms also produced sporadic wind gusts, some reaching up to 60 mph, Birk said.

The rainfall contributes to what is amounting to be the wettest month of May on record, Birk said.

"When you get rainfall amounts in that (short) timeframe, the water really has nowhere to go," Birk said. "It can't drain off quickly. The ground is already saturated so there's nowhere for the water to go."

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, which serves as a general indicator for the Chicago metro area, reports around nine inches of rain so far for the month. The May 2019 rainfall total recorded, which itself was a new record, ended at 8.25 inches. 2020 marks the third year in a row where the May rainfall record has been broken, Birk said.

"We keep outdoing the previous year," he said. "We're in a wet pattern. There's record levels on the lake, and there's no sign of them stopping. If we continue in this wet pattern across the Great Lakes region, the levels will likely continue to increase. That just continues to cause more lakeshore flooding issues."

More rainfall and storms are predicted during the middle weekdays, but will likely be scattered, which will help areas not become overwhelmed by flooding, Birk said.