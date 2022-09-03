WATCH NOW: What's killing the Region: COVID-19 claimed over 900 Region lives in 2020

Filomena Castillo spent the last week of her life at an East Chicago hospital listening to her granddaughter, Sarahi Unzueta, tell her stories and sing religious hymns.

“She couldn’t talk or really move,” Unzueta said. “But I could tell she was listening.”

For one month, Castillo, 75, was treated for COVID-19 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. She died Oct. 30.

“The day she passed, I had this feeling that she was not going to make it,” Unzueta said.

Unzueta had just returned home from the hospital with her mother when they received a call from one of the nurses telling them to come back.

“Less than three minutes after we got back into her room, she passed," she recalled.

The Times conducted a computer-assisted analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mortality data over a 22-year span. In 2020, 937 residents of Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties died of COVID-19. Per 100,000 Region residents, about 5.2 died due to COVID-19 that year. Nationally in 2020, 350,831 people died from that coronavirus.

As of Sept. 2, 2022, 24,454 Indiana residents have died from the virus and its various mutations, according to the New York Times COVID Tracking Map.

In 2021, life expectancy figures in the U.S. dropped for the second year in a row, according to provisional data released by the CDC this week, a decline largely driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Though the effectiveness of vaccines has been the center of political debates, CDC guidance states vaccines and boosters are effective at protecting people from “getting seriously ill, being hospitalized and dying.”

A special bond

There is something special about having grandparents as next-door neighbors, Unzueta learned.

The 27-year-old Hammond resident fondly recalls her childhood revolving around food and delicious memories. Her grandmother routinely whipped up a variety of dishes: northern-style Mexican burritos, tamales, pozole, menudo, rice, meatballs and signature spicy entrees. Unzueta’s favorite was Castillo's authentic refried beans, which took hours of preparation.

“My grandpa would be up at the crack of dawn to start boiling the beans. And then when they would come home from dialysis, my grandma could finish making them,” Unzueta said.

The couple didn’t have to venture out of Castillo’s kitchen for delicious meals, but they loved dining out and ordering takeout from local Mexican and Chinese restaurants.

When pandemic restrictions forced the older couple into their home, Castillo left the house only for doctor appointments. Unzueta recalls that time as emotionally difficult. Unzueta and other family members stood outside Castillo’s house so her grandmother could see their faces. They also shared video calls and left groceries and other necessities on the couple's porch.

When Castillo first showed COVID symptoms, Unzueta could sense a shift.

“The first sign was that she didn’t want to eat. It was strange,” Unzueta said. “Despite all of her struggles or the times she got sick, she always wanted to eat.”

Not even her favorite indulgence, Burger King Whoppers, could entice Castillo to eat.

At one point during the pandemic, the majority of their family ended up testing positive for COVID-19, according to Unzueta. The situation became even more emotionally painful when she couldn’t visit her grandmother in the hospital due to visitor restrictions.

“Knowing she was at the hospital and we had to stay away was so difficult,” she said.

As soon as Unzueta was healthy and able, she visited her grandmother in person. It meant the world to her because she wasn't able to do so with her grandfather Ray Castillo who died shortly before his wife from complications of Wegener's disease, a condition causing inflammation of blood vessels.

“I was scared,” Unzueta said. “This was before vaccines and everything, so I just kept sitting there thinking that one day they are going to figure out how to fix this, and she won’t be here for that.”

Near the end of her grandmother's life, Unzueta spent eight days in the hospital room with Castillo, who couldn’t speak and barely moved. Yet it didn’t stop Unzueta from making those eight days meaningful and memorable. She sang to her. She read reflections out loud. She talked about the day's weather and called multiple family members, including those living in Mexico.

Unzueta did everything possible to keep her grandmother comfortable and to assure her that she was not alone. Although she was dying, Castillo knew she was loved, cared for by loved ones and soon entering the afterlife.

“I would pray with her,” Unzueta said.

Nearly two years after her grandmother's death, Unzueta remembers it all with vivid clarity and touching poignancy. She expressed how grateful she is to have been there with her mother, for her grandmother, when she passed. Still, similar to millions of Americans who've lost loved ones to COVID-19, her grief lingers like symptoms from the pandemic.

“I am obviously not over the whole grieving process," she said. "I don’t think I ever will be."

COVID-19 by the numbers

COVID-19 contributed to nearly 74% of the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, according to CDC estimates.

According to a Lancet Infectious Disease study published earlier this year, the first year with vaccines prevented 19.8 million deaths.

Vaccines first arrived in Indiana in December 2020, with hospital workers receiving the first doses.

Last summer, the Indiana Department of Health reported that not a single ZIP code in Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties reached the 70% vaccination rate that experts said was needed to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals.

Currently, 3,821,535 Indiana residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they completed a multi-shot or single-shot series of a COVID-19 vaccine. The most recent U.S. Census Bureau population estimate puts the state at over 6.8 million residents.

In 2021, Beacon Health received a $3.7 million grant of which $164,500 was allocated to Franciscan Health to support mobile vaccination clinics, community health workers and COVID-19 educational campaigns throughout LaPorte County. Franciscan Health Michigan City will host a vaccine clinic Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Ministries, 715 E. 10th St., to increase education and vaccination rates in underserved communities. Pfizer's first- and second-dose vaccines, and booster shots, will be available for anyone age 5 and older.

For more information about the vaccine clinic, visit franciscanhealth.org.