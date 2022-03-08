Water main break closes city facilities

GARY — Emergency water main repairs have caused Gary city offices to close to the public for one day, officials said.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, the City of Gary Public Safety Building, at 555 Polk St., will be closed to the public.

Indiana-American Water crews will be conducting emergency water main repairs at that time. The Gary City Court, Gary City Clerk, prosecutor's office, probation and police commission offices will be closed to the public.

Public safety building civilian personnel who cannot work remotely will be off will return to work Thursday. Sworn police personnel will work in the field or work remotely.

Normal operations are expected to resume at 8 a.m. Thursday.

