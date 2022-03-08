 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Water main break closes city facilities

  • 0
Gary police station stock

The Gary Public Safety Building at 555 Polk St. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

GARY — Emergency water main repairs have caused Gary city offices to close to the public for one day, officials said.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, the City of Gary Public Safety Building, at 555 Polk St., will be closed to the public.

Indiana-American Water crews will be conducting emergency water main repairs at that time. The Gary City Court, Gary City Clerk, prosecutor's office, probation and police commission offices will be closed to the public.

Public safety building civilian personnel who cannot work remotely will be off will return to work Thursday. Sworn police personnel will work in the field or work remotely.

Normal operations are expected to resume at 8 a.m. Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

More humanitarian corridors established to evacuate Ukraine civilians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts