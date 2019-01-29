SCHERERVILLE — Frigid temperatures caused a water main break in Schererville that turned a nearby street into a sheet of ice.
A little before noon, Jeff Huet, director of public works for Schererville, saw water gushing from a water main break on Burr Street, about 50 feet from the Erie-Lackawanna bike trail crossing.
“When steel contracts in cold weather it puts pressure on the pipes,” Huet said. “That's why there's so many pipe breaks in this type of weather.”
Burr Street northbound and southbound lanes were closed between 75th Avenue and 73rd Avenue as repairs were underway, Huet said. He said the roads will likely reopen Tuesday night, barring any complications, following the repair's completion.
The American Legion Post at 7485 Burr Street and a house across from the building had to have their water shut off due to the water main break, however no other buildings were affected, Huet said.
Crews started working at the scene around 2:30 p.m., he said, and will continue to work for the next four to six hours, if all goes to plan. Crews will also have to scrape and salt that area of Burr Street before it can be re-opened, according to Huet.
“We probably have six or eight people working on this right now,” Huet said. “We have box trucks out there and heaters for them, so they'll be rotating as they work.”
For those who use Burr Street in their regular routes, Huet suggested using Whitcomb Street in Merrillville to the east or using Cline Avenue in Schererville to the west during the closure.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
UPDATE: Region braces for possible record-breaking arctic blast
Break out the long johns and brace yourselves for a cold couple of days.