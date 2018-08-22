Waves, currents in Lake Michigan today could be life-threatening; stay out of water, officials say

With sun in the forecast Wednesday, Lake Michigan may appear deceptively inviting.
Visitors to Northwest Indiana lakeshore should stay out of the water, officials said.
Waves of 4 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents and structural currents could create life-threatening conditions at the beaches, the National Weather Service said.
Wednesday marked the second day of dangerous waves on Lake Michigan. A beach hazard statement issued Tuesday for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties remained in effect through Wednesday night.
Sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid- to high-70s were expected.
The dangerous water warnings follow the deaths of two children last weekend in the water off Indiana Dunes State Park. Malik Freeman, 14, of Aurora, Illinois, and Joshua Torres, 10, of Chicago, were the second and third people to drown in Lake Michigan this year in Northwest Indiana.
Tiara Hardy, 24, of Gary, died July 23 after she was swept into deeper water during high waves at Marquette Beach in Gary.
In all, 22 people have died in Lake Michigan this year, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit that tracks drowning statistics.
The nonprofit has taught hundreds of water safety classes since 2010 and hosts open water surf lifeguard certification training programs. It also advocates for water safety.
At the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project's training seminars this spring, organizers started out by asking participants if they know how to swim.
The nonprofit encourages people flip over onto their back, float, keep their head above water and remain calm to conserve energy. Then, the individual should follow the safest course to safety by swimming perpendicular to the flow and not fighting the current.