EAST CHICAGO — EPA officials' cleanup plan for the former West Calumet Housing Complex was overwhelmingly rejected by the community — for a second time — at Wednesday's public hearing.
Many said the agency's $26.5 million plan — which digs and excavates lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil to a depth of 24 inches, treats severely contaminated soil and disposes of it off-site — would hinder any chances for housing redevelopment there.
Residents like Joseph Dragovich were frustrated about the erosion of trust between residents and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, citing a decades-long delay in cleaning up the USS Lead Superfund site.
"Why not just take all the soil out? It's beyond me," Dragovich said. "You know the trust around here is shot. You can tell people that you're going to come back in five years and monitor and look at it, but around here, it's a joke. We can't trust you people. That trust was broken a long time ago. You're not going to get it back ... Stop playing games."
Dragovich, residents and community groups like Calumet Lives Matter have been pushing for Alternative 4D, a $48.8 million cleanup plan that would dig to depths of clean native sand, and ship material off-site. The most contaminated soil would be treated using chemical stabilization.
Roughly 40 residents, attorneys and activists attended a public meeting Wednesday night at the former Carrie Gosch Elementary School.
There they heard from EPA Remedial Project Manager Tom Alcamo, EPA attorney Rachel Zander and others about future site use and how that plays into the cleanup process.
Alcamo said several Superfund sites across the country have been remediated to make way for new housing projects. Residential redevelopment is possible, so long as proper institutional controls — such as physical barriers and deed restrictions — are in place, he said. Under their plan, EPA would also conduct five-year reviews of the site, he said.
Online EPA records show more than 180 contaminated Superfund sites across the U.S. have been redeveloped for housing post-remediation, including 25 in EPA's Region 5, which covers Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Some of the sites were also remediated to include a combination of recreational, commercial and industrial development.
Clamae Bullock, with CLM, told EPA she and others have already spoken "loud and clear" against EPA's preferred cleanup and in support of Alternative 4D.
The future of West Calumet remains unclear. Adding to the confusion are mixed messages sent by East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland in recent months to EPA — in both writing and in private conversations — about his vision for the property, agency officials have said.
Last fall, Copeland informed EPA Region 5 officials of talks he's had with interested commercial and industrial developers, leading EPA to believe the site's future may not be residential. But this month, Copeland appeared to have a sudden change of heart, and stated in a letter to EPA that he now sides with residents' calls for new housing there, and pushed for Alternative 4D.
At Wednesday's meeting, some people, including Sherry Hunter, quipped that his change of heart was only because of the upcoming election, where he faces a challenge by former state Rep. John Aguilera.
A city attorney said Copeland's desire to have the property cleaned to residential standards has never wavered, though he thought it would be fair to inform EPA of interested non-residential developers. He has said he is open to all ideas about the highest, best possible use for the property.
A number of developers have expressed interest in the property and even submitted public comments on EPA's cleanup plan, Alcamo said.
All public comments received by EPA will eventually be released to the public, officials said.