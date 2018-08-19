MERRILLVILLE — Martha Gallegos and Miguel Molina are much like any other young people in the Region or elsewhere across the country.
Both are in college and are working toward their dreams while navigating their way through the typical challenges of being a young adult in today's society.
But each carries a marked difference from their peers, which, while not readily apparent, sets them vastly apart in some people's eyes and leaves them with an uncertain future.
Gallegos and Molina were both brought into this country illegally from Mexico as children and now are in limbo under the hotly disputed Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.
"We had no choice over being brought here," said 19-year-old Gallegos, of Hammond. "We're just trying to live normal lives."
While DACA affords rights such as legally working (and even starting businesses), driving and having a Social Security number, participants are not citizens and thus cannot vote and are denied access to government benefits, despite being required to pay taxes, said Alfredo Estrada, an immigration attorney with the Merrillville law firm of Burke, Costanza & Carberry.
President Donald Trump has called for an end to the President Barack Obama-era DACA program, but a federal judge ruled Aug. 3 that the Trump administration must fully restore DACA, saying the government's rationale for dropping it is inadequate.
The DACA program, which was announced in 2012, allows qualified people who came to this country as children to request deferred action on removal for periods of two years, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Molina has responded to all the turmoil over immigration by becoming politically engaged.
"I've been very frustrated with what's going on," said the 24-year-old Portage resident.
Like other DACA participants, Molina has to reapply to the program every other year at a cost of $495. But with all the uncertainty surrounding the future of the program, he and others have applied more frequently in hopes of prolonging the two-year coverage period.
"It feels like second-class citizenship really," he said.
A baby when she crossed the border
Gallegos said she was just 6 months old when her parents brought her into this country.
Since she was not aware of what was going on, Gallegos and other children in her situation did not enter the country illegally because they were not capable of forming intent under the law, Estrada said.
Gallegos said her life was not that unusual and she did not even really notice any difference when she first applied for DACA at the age of 15. It was not until she reapplied two years later that she discovered the perks of being able to drive and work legally.
She is now studying political science at Purdue University Northwest and hopes to go on to law school to practice immigration law.
"I see what my parents go through," she said.
Estrada said there is no requirement to be a U.S. citizen to practice law in Indiana. But neither the Indiana Supreme Court nor the Indiana Board of Law Examiners have addressed whether an undocumented immigrant can take the Indiana bar exam.
"The application process does not require that an individual divulge legal status," he said.
Molina said he was 2-years-old when he came to this country with his older sister. His parents already were here and his father had gone back to Mexico for a visit, despite not having the legal papers to assure his return.
Estrada said it was once more common for illegal immigrants to make these types of trips back home to bring the family back after earning some money in this country. Prior to 1997, undocumented immigrants were not penalized for these trips. But they can now no longer apply for the Advance Parole program to legally re-enter after traveling abroad.
Molina works full time and is a senior at Valparaiso University, where he is studying political science. While he is prohibited from holding elected office in this country, he plans to work behind the scenes as a political consultant.
'We're not criminals'
Gallegos said when Trump first announced he wanted to end DACA, it caused a lot of fear. But that seems to have calmed down.
While not ashamed of her DACA status, Gallegos said she has been pretty discreet about it until now. But there have been times when it was forced into the spotlight, such as when she and others discussed traveling.
Unlike others, she has not had problems when disclosing her status to others.
"I've never got a bad response ever," Gallegos said.
Molina said he does not hesitate to tell people that he is an undocumented immigrant and does so in order to challenge their false impressions. He has been the target of jokes and unflattering comments at his factory job even though his example defies those negative images.
"Even though it's right in their face, they don't want to admit they were wrong," he said.
Gallegos said she hopes to clear up false beliefs that she and other immigrants are somehow different than anyone else.
"To prove we're not criminals like they said," she said. "We're just like them."
While Gallegos is a Mexican citizen by birth, that country is foreign to her after having grown up in the United States. But she feels herself to be a citizen of both countries.
"I've always dreamed of going back there to visit where I was born," she said.
Molina called on others to contact their federal lawmakers to push for comprehensive immigration reform, including what is known as a Clean Dream Act, which would create a pathway to U.S. citizenship for more than 2 million undocumented young immigrants.
"Heck yeah," Molina said when asked if he would pursue a path to citizenship if given the chance. "It would be a lot easier."