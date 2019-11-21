GARY — Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, D-6th, said she is not giving up the fight to reopen rail crossings at Adams and Delaware streets in the city's Glen Park section.
Sparks-Wade said she will continue dialogue with the city administration, residents and businesses in the area about the recent Norfolk Southern crossing closures.
"We want those barricades down," Sparks-Wade said during Tuesday's Council meeting. “The residents of the 6th District will not be closed off from the rest of the city. We have not given up the fight.”
The city administration worked with Norfolk Southern to close the crossings, citing safety concerns and the risk of car-versus-train collisions at these crossings.
Sparks-Wade said a local business owner, Paul Einikis, of Air Filter Heating & Cooling, recently met with a Gary city engineer to discuss potential solutions to the Adams Street closure that’s impacting his business at 4070 Adams St.
The abrupt closure leaves delivery trucks with no way to enter Einikis’ business without driving the wrong way down Adams — a southbound one-way street.
Discussions about the closures first began three years ago, but only recently became official after the Board of Public Works voted to approve them.
Sparks-Wade criticized the mayor’s office and administration for seeking little public input on the closures.
Sparks-Wade and Councilwoman Rebecca Wyatt, D-1st, an attorney, previously said they were considering whether the council should file an injunction to put an end to the closures.
There was an initial request to close nine crossings, but that number was reduced to five.
The other four closed crossings are at Monroe Street north of 40th Place; Madison Street south of 40th Avenue; 41st Avenue and Delaware Street; and Kentucky Street north of 43rd Avenue.
In other news, the City Council on Tuesday night approved procedures to sell the third edition of "Gary, A Pictorial History" after a state audit flagged the city for improperly tracking receipts and donating some of the books without documentation. The books are available for purchase at the city's Finance Department for $20, plus sales tax.