Wealthy lawyer ordered to prison in tax evasion charge

HAMMOND — A federal judge has ordered a wealthy lawyer to prison for evading taxes on millions of dollars of income.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon sentenced Raymond Gupta, a lawyer who has lost his gated community mansion, luxury cars and a multi-million-dollar business, to a total of 24 months imprisonment, fined him $15,000 and ordered him to pay $1.7 million in restitution to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

Gupta pleaded guilty July 9 to evading six years of federal and state income taxes.

Gupta has been a personal injury lawyer since 1995. He maintained offices in Schererville and in Chicago’s loop and raked in $8.6 million in gross earnings between 2013 and 2018.

Acting U.S. Attorney Gary Bell stated in a memo to the court earlier that Gupta stopped voluntarily paying taxes more than 17 years ago.

Bell said Gupta lavished money on himself, including a $1.1 million mansion in Crown Point’s White Hawk subdivision, a $6,000-per-month Chicago apartment and multiple Mercedes Benz automobiles.