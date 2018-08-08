GRIFFITH — St. Mary Church Western Days Festival is Aug. 16-19 at its parish grounds, 525 N. Broad St. Festival hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 3 to 11 p.m. Aug. 18 and 1 to 11 p.m. Aug. 19. The gala fireworks display is at dusk Sunday. A ride mega pass will be on sale through 4 p.m. Aug. 16 for $65. Again parishioners will be manning the food booths. There also will be corn on the cob, elephant ears and more.
Nightly entertainment begins at 7 p.m. in the beer garden with "I'm with Frank," Aug. 16; Dave & Dave, Aug. 17; Wise Guys, Aug. 18 and Jason Jakes Acoustic at 3:30 Aug. 19 and The Jason Jakes Band at 7 p.m. Aug. 19. There also will be bingo, casino games, black jack and more. For kids there's a dunk tank, crazy ball and fun fair games. There will be a 2018 Ford Focus raffle, cash raffle and home entertainment raffle. Call 219-924-4163.