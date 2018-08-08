Western Days

The Rev. Theodore Mens stands under the entrance gate of the festival. That mural was made by parishioners Tim Foss and Tom Gervais, with the cowboy resembling Mens.

 Provided

GRIFFITH — St. Mary Church Western Days Festival is Aug. 16-19 at its parish grounds, 525 N. Broad St. Festival hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 3 to 11 p.m. Aug. 18 and 1 to 11 p.m. Aug. 19. The gala fireworks display is at dusk Sunday. A ride mega pass will be on sale through 4 p.m. Aug. 16 for $65. Again parishioners will be manning the food booths. There also will be corn on the cob, elephant ears and more.

Nightly entertainment begins at 7 p.m. in the beer garden with "I'm with Frank," Aug. 16; Dave & Dave, Aug. 17; Wise Guys, Aug. 18 and Jason Jakes Acoustic at 3:30 Aug. 19 and The Jason Jakes Band at 7 p.m. Aug. 19. There also will be bingo, casino games, black jack and more. For kids there's a dunk tank, crazy ball and fun fair games. There will be a 2018 Ford Focus raffle, cash raffle and home entertainment raffle. Call 219-924-4163.

