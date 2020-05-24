Wettest May on record taking its toll on Region

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, which serves as a general indicator for the Chicago metro area, reports around nine inches of rain so far for the month. The May 2019 rainfall total recorded, which itself was a new record, ended at 8.25 inches. 2020 marks the third year in a row where the May rainfall record has been broken, Birk said.

"We keep outdoing the previous year," he said. "We're in a wet pattern. There's record levels on the lake, and there's no sign of them stopping. If we continue in this wet pattern across the Great Lakes region, the levels will likely continue to increase. That just continues to cause more lakeshore flooding issues."

More rainfall and storms are predicted during the middle weekdays, but will likely be scattered, which will help areas not become overwhelmed by flooding, Birk said.

The NWS reports the Little Calumet River is causing minor flooding Sunday with water levels just under 10 feet near the Indianapolis Boulevard bridge and around 12 feet near the Kennedy Avenue bridge. The two locations reached up to 11.2 feet and around 12.5 feet, respectively, Saturday afternoon.

The NWS also reports minor flooding at the Indiana Harbor canal in East Chicago, with levels hovering around 13 feet.