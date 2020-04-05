What's essential? Officials respond to complaints about businesses in violation of gov's order

Violators face the potential of a class B misdemeanor criminal charge, he said. Enforcement in most cases is up to the local police agency.

It's not fair, he said, if 24 of one type of business complies with the shut-down order and one remains open and monopolizes on business.

"I just want the playing field to be even," Germann said.

In gray-area cases, where it is not immediately clear if a business is considered essential under the governor’s order, officials are turning to the Porter County Health Department for direction.

"So we get some medical advice on those types of businesses," he said.

Some businesses appear to be attempting to adapt so they can remain open.

Schererville police said they recently responded to a complaint about a tobacco shop operating. Officers found the store closed, but it was in the process of obtaining a permit to sell grocery items so it could be deemed essential, Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.

Valparaiso Police have investigated complaints about nonessential businesses still operating on a case-by-case basis, Sgt. Joe Hall said.