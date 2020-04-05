You are the owner of this article.
What's essential? Officials respond to complaints about businesses in violation of gov's order
Michaels craft store, 10323 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland, closed Tuesday after authorities shut it down. Under Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, the store is classified as nonessential. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

Craft stores in Schererville and Highland voluntarily closed down amid a statewide coronavirus shutdown, but not all businesses have been that cooperative, local police said.

Munster police Cmdr. John Peirick said officers asked the town's smoke shops to "do what is right" and close, because they are not considered "essential" under Gov. Eric Holcomb's "shelter in place" order.

"That seemed to last for a day," he said. "We have forwarded this information to the Lake County Health Department."

Holcomb issued a "shelter in place" order that took effect March 24 in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to data released Friday by the state, the virus has killed more than 100 people in Indiana and sickened more than 3,400. 

The order requires all Hoosiers to stay home unless traveling for essential activities and designates essential businesses, including health care entities, grocery and drug stores, social service organizations, gas stations, hardware stores, media, first responders, building trades, restaurants, critical manufacturers, business suppliers and transportation companies among others.

All nonessential businesses, except home-based businesses, must remain closed, along with all places of public amusement.

The governor on Friday extended the order until at least April 21.

The Lake and Porter County health departments are investigating complaints about nonessential businesses that have remained open, officials said.

"If found to be nonessential, we tell them they need to close," said Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's top health officer. "If they are noncompliant, we take legal action."

So far, officials in Lake and Porter counties have't gotten to that point.

Management at JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store, 715 U.S. 41 in Schererville, agreed to close to the public March 27 after Schererville police visited the store because of a complaint from the county Health Department. The Michaels store at 10323 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland closed Tuesday after it, too, was visited by Health Department officials and police.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Friday he was aware of a complaint about a Valparaiso barbershop remaining open.

As with other such reports, police visit the businesses and ask that they voluntarily comply with the state order, he said. Thus far, all businesses have followed this direction and Germann's office is not pursuing legal action against anyone.

"We're going to ask you to stop," Germann said. "Let's see what happens."

Violators face the potential of a class B misdemeanor criminal charge, he said. Enforcement in most cases is up to the local police agency.

It's not fair, he said, if 24 of one type of business complies with the shut-down order and one remains open and monopolizes on business.

"I just want the playing field to be even," Germann said.

In gray-area cases, where it is not immediately clear if a business is considered essential under the governor’s order, officials are turning to the Porter County Health Department for direction.

"So we get some medical advice on those types of businesses," he said.

Some businesses appear to be attempting to adapt so they can remain open.

Schererville police said they recently responded to a complaint about a tobacco shop operating. Officers found the store closed, but it was in the process of obtaining a permit to sell grocery items so it could be deemed essential, Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.

Valparaiso Police have investigated complaints about nonessential businesses still operating on a case-by-case basis, Sgt. Joe Hall said.

"The response has been to warn the individual business that have been found in violation, with the understanding that further operation against the order will escalate police response," he said. "As far as the businesses, we will not name them, but we have responded to multiple complaints and continue to investigate the information we have received."

Authorities ask anyone who believes a business is operating in violation of the governor's order to call police in the jurisdiction where that business is located, or the county health department.

Related to this story

