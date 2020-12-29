Wheeler Middle School students collect donations for Campagna

CROWN POINT — National Junior Honor Society students at Col. John Wheeler Middle School collected more than 250 items to donate to Campagna Academy in Schererville.

Among the donations were toys, games, sports equipment, clothing and personal care items.

NJHS sponsor Darleen Maas said the decision to collect items for Campagna Academy was meant to help students take a personal interest in the project.

“Campagna Academy’s residential services help teens and young adults, and we wanted to choose a project that connects our students to people their own age,” Maas said.

“We wanted to help a local organization, but also wanted to make sure our students felt compelled to help their peers.”

Maas said she was a little worried whether life amid COVID would impact the number of donations, but that the outpouring from students and their families has been amazing, she said.

She said one student spent his monthly allowance to purchase donated items.

Campagna Academy’s Director of Development Beth Szamatowicz said the donations were part of the Christmas celebration for over 100 kids at Campagna.

“Without the support of the community and generous donors like these students, we would not be able to provide holiday presents for our kids,” Szamatowicz said. “We are extremely thankful that Wheeler Middle School choose Campagna and our kids to give back to this holiday season.”

