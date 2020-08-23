When will 109th reopen all the way to Winfield?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A portion of 109th Avenue reopened this week after being closed for most of the summer.

However, an eastern portion of the road remains closed as crews finish work beyond a newly installed roundabout at Mississippi Street.

Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said in an email the road is expected to reopen entirely within a couple of weeks.

"109th (Avenue) from the Mississippi roundabout will be open in the first week of September — on schedule," Falkowski said.

The roundabout at Mississippi and 109th partially opened in mid-July, allowing residents of Waterside Crossing to to access their subdivision.

Currently, drivers cannot use the roundabout to take 109th east toward Winfield.

While a portion of 109th remains closed, the intersection of Broadway and 109th reopened to motorists with widened lanes and new concrete mediums on Monday.

The project was primarily funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), according to previous Times reports.