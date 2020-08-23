 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
When will 109th reopen all the way to Winfield?
top story urgent

When will 109th reopen all the way to Winfield?

{{featured_button_text}}
When will 109th Avenue in Crown Point reopen entirely?

Construction equipment remains on a closed portion of 109th Avenue on Monday. Crews are wrapping up work beyond the newly installed roundabout at Mississippi Street. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

CROWN POINT — A portion of 109th Avenue reopened this week after being closed for most of the summer. 

However, an eastern portion of the road remains closed as crews finish work beyond a newly installed roundabout at Mississippi Street. 

Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said in an email the road is expected to reopen entirely within a couple of weeks. 

"109th (Avenue) from the Mississippi roundabout will be open in the first week of September — on schedule," Falkowski said. 

The roundabout at Mississippi and 109th partially opened in mid-July, allowing residents of Waterside Crossing to to access their subdivision. 

Currently, drivers cannot use the roundabout to take 109th east toward Winfield. 

While a portion of 109th remains closed, the intersection of Broadway and 109th reopened to motorists with widened lanes and new concrete mediums on Monday. 

The project was primarily funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), according to previous Times reports

The project was just one piece of the city's plans for the corridor through  its 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan. 

The improvement plan has several phases, including the installation of roundabouts at Mississippi and Iowa streets. 

While the project is wrapping up for the summer, 109th will again see a busy construction season in 2021. 

WATCH NOW: 109th Avenue at Broadway in Crown Point reopens
109th Avenue in Crown Point gearing up to reopen in a few weeks, city officials say
Early wrap possible on 109th work in Crown Point

Work is slated to begin on the Iowa Street roundabout in 2021, Falkowski has said previously. The roundabout is an HSIP and Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) project, Falkowski said. 

Efforts to widen 109th to Interstate 65 through a private project will not begin this year, as a pipeline needs to be relocated first, Falkowski said. 

The pipeline, which is under the ditch and bridge before Delaware Parkway, is expected to be relocated this year, he added. 

The final phase of the project, an interchange at I-65, will be complete by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The work can take up to two years, according to previous Times reports

Gallery: How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts