When will 109th reopen all the way to Winfield?

CROWN POINT — A portion of 109th Avenue reopened this week after being closed for most of the summer.
However, an eastern portion of the road remains closed as crews finish work beyond a newly installed roundabout at Mississippi Street.
Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said in an email the road is expected to reopen entirely within a couple of weeks.
"109th (Avenue) from the Mississippi roundabout will be open in the first week of September — on schedule," Falkowski said.
The roundabout at Mississippi and 109th partially opened in mid-July, allowing residents of Waterside Crossing to to access their subdivision.
Currently, drivers cannot use the roundabout to take 109th east toward Winfield.
While a portion of 109th remains closed, the intersection of Broadway and 109th reopened to motorists with widened lanes and new concrete mediums on Monday.
The project was primarily funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), according to previous Times reports.
The project was just one piece of the city's plans for the corridor through its 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan.
The improvement plan has several phases, including the installation of roundabouts at Mississippi and Iowa streets.
While the project is wrapping up for the summer, 109th will again see a busy construction season in 2021.
Work is slated to begin on the Iowa Street roundabout in 2021, Falkowski has said previously. The roundabout is an HSIP and Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) project, Falkowski said.
Efforts to widen 109th to Interstate 65 through a private project will not begin this year, as a pipeline needs to be relocated first, Falkowski said.
The pipeline, which is under the ditch and bridge before Delaware Parkway, is expected to be relocated this year, he added.
The final phase of the project, an interchange at I-65, will be complete by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The work can take up to two years, according to previous Times reports.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!