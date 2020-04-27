Where are the COVID-19 deaths, cases in Lake County

The Lake County Health Department is sharing community- and demographic-specific data about those who have tested positive and those who have died of the novel coronavirus on an online dashboard.
Information detailing the number of reported cases and deaths per city or town, as well as age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics, are now available on the Lake County Health Department's website.
Cases shown in the latest data report only include those cities and towns under the jurisdiction of the Lake County Health Department and are tracked using information collected from the state via individuals' addresses, Lake County Health Officer Chandana Vavilala said.
East Chicago and Gary are not reflected in the county's data. Both cities have their own health departments.
Hammond, which is Lake County's most populous city, leads the county in number of total reported cases at 237 and number of reported deaths at 10, as of Monday afternoon.
Merrillville and Crown Point follow, with 170 positive cases and four deaths in Merrillville, and 165 positive cases and seven deaths in Crown Point, according to the county health department.
Gary has also seen a high number of cases relative to the Region, according to the city's own health department.
As of Monday afternoon, 366 positive cases have been confirmed in Gary with 12 coronavirus-related deaths.
The Lake County dashboard includes information ranging from age to gender and ethnicity to race. Vavilala said her department hopes to update in the near future with more specific information on nursing home staff and residents, as well as increases in cases reported by date.
"We are trying to add as much data as possible," Vavilala said.
The age of those who tested positive for coronavirus in Lake County is reported most greatly among those in the 50-59 age range, according to the county health department data, with 331 cases. There are 302 cases among people ages 40-49 and 298 cases among people ages 60-69.
The 80+ age range leads in reported deaths with 24, and declines in number with the 70-79 age range at 13 deaths and the 60-69 age range with eight deaths.
In gender demographics, 634 women have tested positive and 26 women have died. A total of 489 men have tested positive and 24 have died.
The department is also reporting 28 positive cases of unknown gender.
In racial demographics, the county is reporting 40% of its positive cases are individuals where racial identity is unknown. The county reports 23% of cases are among white individuals, 11% of cases are among black or African American individuals, 0.44% of cases are among Asian individuals and 0.09% of cases are among those who identify as Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Island. The remaining 25% of positive cases are among those who identify as being of another race.
In deaths, 12 individuals are of an unknown race, 12 are white, and eight are black. No deaths are reported for Asian and Native of Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander individuals. The county is reporting 17 deaths for those of another race.
The county also tracks cases by ethnicity. That data shows 69% of positive cases are of an unknown ethnicity, 24% of cases are of those who do not identify at Hispanic or Latino, and 7% are Hispanic or Latino individuals.
There are 32 deaths of unknown ethnicity, according to the county, with 17 deaths of Hispanic or Latino individuals and 18 deaths of those who are not Hispanic or Latino.
More information on Lake County's reporting of coronavirus cases is available on the health department's website at lakecountyin.org/portal/group/health.
