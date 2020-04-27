Where are the COVID-19 deaths, cases in Lake County

As of Monday afternoon, 366 positive cases have been confirmed in Gary with 12 coronavirus-related deaths.

The Lake County dashboard includes information ranging from age to gender and ethnicity to race. Vavilala said her department hopes to update in the near future with more specific information on nursing home staff and residents, as well as increases in cases reported by date.

"We are trying to add as much data as possible," Vavilala said.

The age of those who tested positive for coronavirus in Lake County is reported most greatly among those in the 50-59 age range, according to the county health department data, with 331 cases. There are 302 cases among people ages 40-49 and 298 cases among people ages 60-69.

The 80+ age range leads in reported deaths with 24, and declines in number with the 70-79 age range at 13 deaths and the 60-69 age range with eight deaths.

In gender demographics, 634 women have tested positive and 26 women have died. A total of 489 men have tested positive and 24 have died.

The department is also reporting 28 positive cases of unknown gender.