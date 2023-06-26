The pungent odor reported Sunday from Lake County to as far east as St. Joseph County is believed to have come from the BP plant in Whiting, according to the Porter County Emergency Management Agency.

"Due to severe weather conditions in the region today (Sunday), BP's Whiting refinery experienced an operational disruption that triggered unplanned flaring of gases from their facility," the emergency officials said.

"BP Crews have been on site to manage the situation. Community monitoring has been ongoing throughout the day and BP advises they expect the situation to be resolved in the coming hours."

The company reportedly said there was no danger to the community.

"Other industries throughout Porter, Lake and LaPorte Counties have been contacted and we have found no other evidence of releases or spills," the Porter County officials said.

"The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has been notified of the situation and will be conducting follow-up evaluations."

IDEM Public Information Officer Barry Sneed said Monday morning he would look into providing an update.

The odor triggered a public safety alert on area cell phones and NIPSCO reported receiving several hundred calls coming from Porter, LaPorte, Lake and St. Joseph counties.

"When we receive those calls, we send service crews and techs into those areas," the power company said. "Based on all the readings we've conducted, we have not sourced any of those calls to being related to natural gas."

The Valparaiso Police Department was among the emergency responders throughout the Region Sunday to acknowledge the widespread concern and urge residents to refrain from tying up emergency telephone lines.

"There is no known threat to our community, or any other, at this time," the department said. "Therefore, we ask that our citizens refrain from calling emergency services in relation to the odor, as Porter County 911 is currently experiencing a high volume of calls."

"Emergency lines must remain open for those in need of active medical or police needs. We truly appreciate your patience and cooperation, as we all work to understand this situation."

It was announced last month that BP agreed to pay a record-setting penalty of $40 million for air pollution violations at its Whiting Refinery, according to the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency.

BP Products, a subsidiary of the London-based energy giant, reached a settlement with the federal government to pay the record fine and spend $197 million to reduce hazardous air emissions at the refinery on Lake Michigan.

BP America Media Relations Manager Christina Audisho said at the time the company takes compliance seriously.

"With this new agreement, we are committing to additional, robust steps — including significant capital investments — to monitor and mitigate wastewater emissions at Whiting Refinery," she said. "As we move forward, our commitment to safe, compliant and reliable operations remains unwavering at Whiting and everywhere we operate."

