WHITING — Whiting officials have declared the week of June 26 Unity Week in the city.

Mayor Steve Spebar said a proclamation designating the week as such was read at both a City Council meeting and a Board of Public Works meeting on June 20.

The proclamation states the city is "committed to supporting visibility, dignity, and equality for all people in our diverse community."

It is in response to a large crowd that attended a June 6 City Council meeting after a sign was posted by by someone on a pole near the Whiting Public Library. The sign encouraged the boycotting of businesses that support Pride Month, according to Spebar.

It's not known who posted the sign, officials said.

The sign was removed by a city worker shortly after Spebar was notified of its presence.

Pride Month is typically celebrated in June as a way to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride.

Several people addressed the mayor and City Council at the June 6 meeting andasked the city consider a proclamation stating that it recognizes June as Pride Month.

Spebar said the Unity Week proclamation does not specify one particular group but encompasses all.

"I felt and the Council felt it was important to make a statement that we don't condone any discrimination in the city of Whiting," Spebar said. "We want all our residents to be equally treated and feel welcome here. And we thought that a proclamation serves that purpose by mentioning all groups, all individuals, need to be respected."

The proclamation encourages "residents to display unity, civility, and tolerance in our daily lives" and asks people to eliminate prejudice wherever it exists.

It says education and awareness are "vital to end discrimination and prejudice regardless of race, creed or sexual orientation."