Whiting council, FOP sign collective bargaining pact

WHITING — The City Council has unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement between the city and Whiting Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 68.

"This is basically an extension of the current agreement with some amendments," Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at large, said.

The council's action extends the current agreement through the end of 2021.

One amendment is a salary increase of 1% over 2020 salaries.

Another is that each police officer in the detective bureau will receive an additional day off per quarter to compensate for on-call duties.

The council will hold its annual mandatory Board of Finance meeting when the council next meets on Jan. 19.

The board consists of the City Council, Mayor Steve Spebar and Clerk-Treasurer John Haynes.

Spebar said the city's Redevelopment Commission has agreed to move its meetings from 6 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. to avoid any potential conflict with the City Council's meeting time of 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.

The start of a new year saw the City Council conduct its annual election of officers, but with no changes from the previous year.