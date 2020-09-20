Whiting Lakefront Park reopens to vehicular traffic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITING —Whihala Beach remains closed, but Whiting Lakefront Park has recently reopened to allow for vehicular traffic.

The beach and park had been closed since July 15, although bike and walking trails stayed open.

New gates installed at the 117 and Front street entrances to the park will be in use. The gates will open daily at 7 a.m. and close at 6:30 p.m.

"We put up gates so we can close off the park when we have emergencies, when we have flooding," Whiting City Clerk-Treasurer John Haynes said.

Barricades had previously been used to keep traffic out in times of bad weather, but people were able to maneuver around them.

"We wanted to move to something more permanent to be able to close the park as opposed to barricades," City Council President and Acting Mayor Chris Sarvanidis, D-at-large, said last week.

Reopening the park to traffic allows residents to take a ride through or sit and relax in the park while the weather still allows for it.

"There's no parking in the beach area," Haynes said. "That's closed off."

Parking meters are still active and must be fed if a visitor does not have a parking permit.