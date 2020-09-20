 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whiting Lakefront Park reopens to vehicular traffic
urgent

Whiting Lakefront Park reopens to vehicular traffic

{{featured_button_text}}
Whiting Lakefront Park (copy)

The formal garden and grand gazebo at the Whiting Lakefront Park is shown.

 John J. Watkins,file, The Times

WHITING —Whihala Beach remains closed, but Whiting Lakefront Park has recently reopened to allow for vehicular traffic.

The beach and park had been closed since July 15, although bike and walking trails stayed open.

New gates installed at the 117 and Front street entrances to the park will be in use. The gates will open daily at 7 a.m. and close at 6:30 p.m.

"We put up gates so we can close off the park when we have emergencies, when we have flooding," Whiting City Clerk-Treasurer John Haynes said.

Barricades had previously been used to keep traffic out in times of bad weather, but people were able to maneuver around them.

"We wanted to move to something more permanent to be able to close the park as opposed to barricades," City Council President and Acting Mayor Chris Sarvanidis, D-at-large, said last week.

Reopening the park to traffic allows residents to take a ride through or sit and relax in the park while the weather still allows for it.

"There's no parking in the beach area," Haynes said. "That's closed off."

Parking meters are still active and must be fed if a visitor does not have a parking permit.

Vehicles left in the park after closing, with the exception of private rentals and authorized vehicles, will be towed.

The beach and park were closed in July for public safety due to the coronavirus pandemic and the concern that proper social distancing could not be kept.

Reduced beach area as a result of the high water level of Lake Michigan made practicing social distancing requirements even more difficult.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Crown Point's Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts