Whiting Lakefront Park reopens to vehicular traffic

WHITING —Whihala Beach remains closed, but Whiting Lakefront Park has recently reopened to allow for vehicular traffic.
The beach and park had been closed since July 15, although bike and walking trails stayed open.
New gates installed at the 117 and Front street entrances to the park will be in use. The gates will open daily at 7 a.m. and close at 6:30 p.m.
"We put up gates so we can close off the park when we have emergencies, when we have flooding," Whiting City Clerk-Treasurer John Haynes said.
Barricades had previously been used to keep traffic out in times of bad weather, but people were able to maneuver around them.
"We wanted to move to something more permanent to be able to close the park as opposed to barricades," City Council President and Acting Mayor Chris Sarvanidis, D-at-large, said last week.
Reopening the park to traffic allows residents to take a ride through or sit and relax in the park while the weather still allows for it.
"There's no parking in the beach area," Haynes said. "That's closed off."
Parking meters are still active and must be fed if a visitor does not have a parking permit.
Vehicles left in the park after closing, with the exception of private rentals and authorized vehicles, will be towed.
The beach and park were closed in July for public safety due to the coronavirus pandemic and the concern that proper social distancing could not be kept.
Reduced beach area as a result of the high water level of Lake Michigan made practicing social distancing requirements even more difficult.
Anthony David Wilson
Age: 29
Residence: East Peoria, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803110
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person
Class: Misdemeanors
Dandre Lamar McKinney
Davonnus Marcus Johnson
Age: 25
Residence: Hillsboro, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1802938
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: Theft/Rec Stol Prop
Class: Felony D
Eric Lamont Phillips
Jason Anthony Temple
Age: 25
Residence: Hobart
Booking Number(s): 1803109
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person; Operating While Intoxicated - BAC - .08% -.15%
Class: Misdemeanors
Jessie James
Age: 45
Residence: Cedar Lake
Booking Number(s): 1802937
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person, OWI
Class: Misdemeanor A, Misdemeanor C
John Jacob Allison
Jonathan Besonias
Age: 24
Residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Booking Number(s): 1803050
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Sexual Battery
Class: Felony
Jonathan Ray Buckhouse
Age: 24
Residence: Maple Grove, Minnesota
Booking Number(s): 1802932
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI - at least .15%
Class: Misdemeanor A
Michael Lavell McCullough
Michael Wells
Mistylynn Louise Peterson
Phillip K Zarobsky
Age: 39
Residence: Orland Hills, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803127
Arrest Date: April 1, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Ramon Noel Escobedo
Age: 37
Residence: Hammond
Booking Number(s): 1803052
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Ricardo Rene Ruiz Jr.
Sharlee G Wilkerson
