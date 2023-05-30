Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WHITING — The City Council has approved money for renovations to the Whiting Public Library, a move that's a mere formality.

"This is money that the library already has on hand now and in future years, so we're not allocating additional funding," said Councilman Nick Suarez, D-1st. "It's just the approval of the appropriation for the funding."

He said the resolution is more of a formality to allow the library to spend money that is in its budget.

The resolution approved unanimously by the council was for $2 million.

"I believe the project is tentatively set to be completed in phases over the next several years, going into 2031," Suarez said. "The total cost at this time is estimated to be $3,376,299."

Suarez said the first phase is expected to start this year and would include upgrades to the children's area, staff office and circulation desk.

Councilman Chris Sarvanidis, D-at large, thanked the library board for "exemplary fiscal responsibility" and said no referendum that would raise property taxes would be needed as a result.

"It's cash in the bank, so we're looking forward to that upgrade and development there," Sarvanidis said.

Sarvanidis also thanked White Castle for the plaza developed at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard, Cleveland Avenue and 119th Street where a White Castle restaurant stood from 1935 until it closed at the end of March.

A larger White Castle was constructed directly behind the old one, but its opening has been delayed because of a transformer, Mayor Steve Spebar said.

That intersection is now a landscaped area with two benches. A plaque placed there on a white brick wall commemorates the old shop and says more than 105 million hamburgers were served there.

White Castle "financed that entire thing," Sarvanidis said. "It's just a great thing they did for our community."