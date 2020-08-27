 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura indicted, says plea deal will result in resignation
breaking urgent

Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura indicted, says plea deal will result in resignation

{{featured_button_text}}
Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura

Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura during Superhero Saturday on June 22, 2019 in downtown Whiting. 

 Ty Vinson, file, The Times

WHITING — Mayor Joe Stahura has been indicted on felony charges for misuse of campaign dollars and related tax consequences, according to an email provided to The Times. 

In the email, Stahura said he has decided to accept a plea agreement in the case. 

"I take pride in supporting Region businesses and casinos, and I care deeply about our family and do not hesitate to help when they need it. All I can say at this time is that I used some funds from my campaign account for personal use, I routinely paid it back, the circumstances have resulted in wire fraud and income tax violations, and I’m very sorry for my actions and am prepared to take responsibility for them," Stahura said Thursday. 

"While no city money was ever touched, this plea agreement will result in my resignation as mayor in the coming days," Stahura said.

Stahura declined comment when reached by The Times, and deferred all questions to his attorney.

"I can't really talk about it ... I made a plea, and we'll just leave it at that," Stahura said. 

In his email, he said his decision to accept the plea agreement "is in the best interest of my family and the citizens of Whiting."

The U.S. attorney's office could not be immediately reached for comment. 

This story is developing. Check back later at nwi.com for updates. 

How much do mayors get paid in Northwest Indiana?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts