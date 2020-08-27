Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura indicted, says plea deal will result in resignation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITING — Mayor Joe Stahura has been indicted on felony charges for misuse of campaign dollars and related tax consequences, according to an email provided to The Times.

In the email, Stahura said he has decided to accept a plea agreement in the case.

"I take pride in supporting Region businesses and casinos, and I care deeply about our family and do not hesitate to help when they need it. All I can say at this time is that I used some funds from my campaign account for personal use, I routinely paid it back, the circumstances have resulted in wire fraud and income tax violations, and I’m very sorry for my actions and am prepared to take responsibility for them," Stahura said Thursday.

"While no city money was ever touched, this plea agreement will result in my resignation as mayor in the coming days," Stahura said.

Stahura declined comment when reached by The Times, and deferred all questions to his attorney.

"I can't really talk about it ... I made a plea, and we'll just leave it at that," Stahura said.

In his email, he said his decision to accept the plea agreement "is in the best interest of my family and the citizens of Whiting."