Whiting mayor used $255K from campaign to fuel gambling habit, personal spending, feds say

"He used some of his campaign funds for personal use, routinely paid it back, and is devastated that his nearly two-decade term as mayor is ending in this manner. Whiting has gained several millions of dollars in lakefront development and infrastructure enhancements, nearly $600,000 in COVID-19 relief, a mascot hall of fame, and so much more under his leadership, and his decision to accept this plea agreement was in the best interest of his family and the citizens of Whiting," Connor said in a statement.

Stahura, who has served as mayor since 2004, admitted that from February 2014 up until 2019, he and his wife used $255,000 of campaign committee funds for personal use, according to Kirsch's office.

They did this “while disguising the activity by filing campaign reports with false and misleading information and by omitting material information from the reports,” according to the news release.

Stahura was his own chairman and treasurer for his campaign committee titled “Committee to Elect Joe Stahura,” prosecutors said.

Stahura and his wife, Diane, even sought donations from individuals and entities and held fundraising events to raise money, purportedly for the campaign committee, authorities said.