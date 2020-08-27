Whiting mayor, wife pulled $255K from campaign to fuel gambling habit, pay credit card debt, feds say

She will not be prosecuted under the agreement so long as she cooperates with the IRS fraud investigation, agrees to a restitution plan and halts any misuse of funds.

In an early morning emailed letter addressed to friends and colleagues, the 64-year-old mayor said he has accepted a plea agreement, which will result in his resignation “in the coming days.”

In the email, Stahura stated he takes "pride in supporting Region businesses and casinos," and that he cares "deeply about our family and (does not) hesitate to help when they need it."

Stahura declined comment when reached by The Times and deferred all questions to his attorney.

"I can't really talk about it ... I made a plea, and we'll just leave it at that," Stahura said.

Stahura's attorney, Kerry Connor, said her client's "reputation as a dynamic mayor and dedicated family man are well known across the Region."