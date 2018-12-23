HAMMOND — The owners of Whiting Metals denied accusations they've been polluting the air in Robertsdale with lead and said they feel they've become a target for environmental regulators as awareness of the metal's health risk grows.
At least 30 swans — including at least six with elevated lead levels in their kidneys — have been found dead on George Lake since late September, causing local birdwatchers to question whether humans may also be at risk.
Whiting Metals, which operates on about 9 acres of the former 36-acre Federated Metals property on the lake's northeast shore, has a permit to emit lead.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management approved the company's 10-year permit renewal in December without holding a public hearing, despite requests from the Hammond City Council and residents.
In April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency authorized a $1.7 million cleanup of lead-contaminated soil from around homes north and northeast of the plant. EPA began sampling residential soil in Robertsdale in November 2016, as the agency dealt with a crisis at the USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago.
Whiting Metals managing partners Jeffrey Condon and Alex Gross said they're not to blame for high lead readings on monitors IDEM and EPA installed last summer just outside their plant at 2230 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond.
Instead, they point to dozens of vehicles traveling daily along a gravel road on a highly contaminated part of the property they don't own, other lead-emitting heavy industries not far from their facility and EPA's excavation work in the nearby neighborhood as possible contributors to high lead readings.
Agencies put company on notice
According to EPA's notice, the mean lead concentration at an IDEM monitor from August to October was 0.31 parts per billion. The standard is 0.15 ppb.
An hourly monitor installed by EPA showed the highest lead readings were between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, when the winds were out of the northwest, records show.
The notice of violation noted a Whiting Metals representative told inspectors the facility generally operates from between 5 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Condon and Gross said that is not correct.
The company melts metals about 20 hours a week and was not operating about one-third of the days when lead readings were detected, Condon said.
"We begin melting about 7 a.m. and depending on our orders, we run the business differently than it was in the past," Condon said. "We make lead to order."
Condon and Gross said they met with IDEM and EPA in early December for a settlement conference and are working with an expert, who is analyzing lead readings in conjunction with wind direction and their operating hours.
The notices of violation caught them by surprise, Condon said.
"We were mortified. We didn't do it," he said. "We thought we deserved better, because we have cooperated from Day One."
They don't believe emissions are escaping from five vents in their melting room, but they agreed to remove the vents when they replace the roof of their facility, they said.
IDEM informed Whiting Metals on Wednesday it plans to classify the facility's baghouse dust as a hazardous waste and the business could face fines.
"This is just one more example of certain individuals within IDEM who have a complete lack of scientific understanding of not only the melting processes, but of existing standards which regulate it," Gross said. "We are not a smelter (like Federated Metals was)."
IDEM said Friday no decision has been finalized with regard to the notices of violations.
Lead in soil at dangerous levels?
Gross and Condon purchased part of the former Federated Metals site in 2007 and received letters from EPA, IDEM and Federated Metals' parent company, ASARCO, saying they would not be held liable for past contamination of the property. Both had previously worked at Jupiter Aluminum Corp., which is owned by Gross' father.
They purchased the business from Saxon Metals and initially operated as Northern Indiana Metals, before dissolving that business as part of a settlement with their former bank and reopening as Whiting Metals, they said. They operate East Lake Metals out of the same building.
The former Federated Metals plant is on the northeast shore of George Lake, which was reduced to less than half its original size as it was filled with industrial waste, records show.
Federated Metals operated from 1937 to 1983 as a smelting, refining, recovery and recycling facility for metals including lead, copper and zinc. The company dumped its slag piles directly into the lake, records show. ASARCO sold part of the property to HBR Partnership in 1985.
ASARCO and the state funded a $3.7 million cleanup from 2003 to 2005 under the Resources Conservation and Recovery Act. ASARCO went bankrupt in 2005, abandoning the property at the end of that year. Cleanup of the smelter portion of the site and construction of a 19-acre landfill was "largely completed" before work was suspended for seven years, EPA records state.
The cleanup resumed in 2012, after a trustee appointed as part of a $1.2 million bankruptcy settlement took title to the landfill. EPA began testing soil in residential areas outside the plant in late 2016 and notified the trustee the RCRA cleanup was complete in fall 2017.
Whiting Metals' owners said they think EPA and IDEM need to do more to fully contain contaminants at the site. Ore from Federated Metals' smelting activities is still strewn throughout the northwestern part of the site, which they don't own, they said.
Condon and Gross said Whiting Metals spent about $750,000 to contain contaminants on their land, but soil tests they funded showed lead levels of up to 30,000 parts per million in areas they don't own. EPA's residential screening level is 400 ppm.
Condon and Gross questioned whether EPA might have contributed to high lead level readings, because its contractor spent two months last summer excavating soil just over the fence line from the most contaminated part of the Federated site and not far from the monitors. Condon said he once complained to IDEM officials that EPA's contractor was not tarping truck trailers loaded with contaminated soil.
EPA said it conducted real-time air monitoring and dust suppression activities during excavation to prevent contaminated soil from migrating. The area was cleaned because young children often play there and it had lead levels above 1,200 ppm, the agency said.
EPA says landfill cap is working
Condon and Gross also said they suspect a cap on the Federated Metals landfill has likely failed, because the vegetation has died, they said.
Village Discount Outlets operates on the western portion of the property, and vehicles make more than 200 trips daily up and down a gravel road — kicking up dust along the north side of the site, Condon said. The area is not far from air monitors outside the fence line.
A September inspection summary report shows an IDEM representative approached Village Discount, which agreed to limit trucks to 5 mph and discuss implementation of a dust suppression program.
IDEM said the landfill was capped and a phytoremediation plan was initiated, but trees failed to thrive. IDEM, EPA and Hammond are working together on a new plan, IDEM said.
EPA said the appointed trustee is responsible for maintaining the cap and monitoring groundwater. Data is collected on a quarterly basis.
"The historic and current data indicate that the groundwater is stable and the cap is operating as intended," EPA said.