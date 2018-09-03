WHITING — The spot where the Illiana Hotel once stood could soon see new life as the city has received a proposal to put up a multiuse building at the site.
The city had acquired the property at the corner of 119th Street and Atchison Avenue at no cost through the county tax sale process in 2013 and had the hotel torn down after finding no developers willing to renovate the structure.
The hotel opened in 1928 but had been vacant for decades, although commercial space on the bottom floor had been utilized in more recent years.
Councilman Kenneth Zubeck, D-1st, said the developer will be Holladay Property Services Midwest Inc. and the agreement is to build an approximately 33,000 square foot structure.
"This building will be a four-story mixed use building that includes 4,500 square feet of first floor retail which fronts on 119th Street and has three stories of residential above that," Zubeck said. "The property itself will include 28 on-site parking spaces and will also be served by on-street parking along 119th Street and Atchison Avenue."
He said the estimated cost of the project is $5.5 million and that occupants will also have access to the municipal parking lot at 119th Street and Atchison Avenue.
The City Council has approved a resolution to allow tax abatement for the property.
"The abatement itself is for a 10-year period at 100 percent per year," Zubeck said.
Mayor Joe Stahura said other incentive options were also explored, including economic development bonds.
"But at the end of the day, since this is already in a TIF (tax increment financing) district, we can give them more value by giving the abatement than we could in other manners, and still then protect a long-term viability of the tax benefit that the property will give back to the city over time," Stahura said.
Stahura said no announcement has been made regarding what business or businesses might occupy the retail space.
He said the developer is well known in Indiana
"They have multiple developments across the entire state, heavily centered in the South Bend and Porter County areas," Stahura said.
Stahura said the residential units will be apartments available for rent and there has been some discussion with Calumet College regarding potentially leasing some of the units to students.