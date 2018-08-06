WHITING — The 17-year-old boy who suffered a traumatic brain injury and underwent surgery and a medically induced coma following a Jet Ski collision in June on Lake Michigan at Whihala Beach is reportedly improving and now talking.
The two young lifeguards who pulled the boy from the water and began medical care were recognized for their efforts Monday afternoon when they were awarded the first Civilian Lifesaving Award from the Whiting Fraternal Order of Police.
The award went to Michael Perich, an 18-year-old graduate of Lake Central High School, and Jill Murray, a 17-year-old senior at the school, said Nick Kalwinski, supervisor at Whihala Beach. Both lifeguards are residents of St. John.
"They executed everything flawlessly," Kalwinski said of the pair's rescue and response.
Kalwinski said he witnessed the rescue effort and was ready to jump in for support, but found that Perich and Murray remained composed and followed their training in providing care until fellow emergency medical responders arrived.
"It's kind of a proud moment for me," he said.
The award was handed out by Ian Davidson-Dugan, a six-year veteran of the local lifeguard force, who has since gone on to become a police patrolman in Whiting.
"I think they did an outstanding job," he said.
Davidson-Dugan said he and police Sgt. Milford Hale came up with the idea of the award while reflecting what a great job Perich and Murray did following the rescue.
The award is a small way of showing appreciation, said Davidson-Dugan, who believes that lifeguards should be considered among first responders.
The award will not be a one-time offering and will not be limited to water rescues, he said. It will be awarded in other life-saving events that are deemed appropriate.
The award ceremony took place Monday afternoon outside the lifeguards' quarters on Whihala Beach. Davidson-Dugan congratulated Perich and Murray for their courage and decision-making skills before presenting them with plaques honoring the rescue effort.
"They say police have the blue line and firefighters have the red line," Davidson-Dugan said. "I'd say, as of today, lifeguards have the tan line."
The accident in question occurred June 20 on the boating section of the city's beach, Kalwinski said.
As the winds shifted out of the north, the lifeguard staff switched from green to yellow, the flag warning about water conditions, he said. Perich was taking the customary walk along the beach around 12:30 p.m. pointing out the change to beachgoers when he witnessed the two Jet Skis collide, leaving one of the 17-year-old operators face down in the water and unconscious.
Perich carefully brought the boy to shore, not wanting to contribute to any spinal damage and clearing the boy's airway.
He was joined by Murray, who brought life-saving equipment and aided in treatment until fellow emergency responders arrived, Kalwinski said.
Perich is in his third year as a lifeguard, and Murray is in her second year. They said after Monday's ceremony they relied on their training to rescue the boy.
"It was so fast-paced," Murray said.
The boy, who is not identified because he is a minor, was transported to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, then airlifted to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.
The boy remains hospitalized, Kalwinski said.
"He's made significant progress in his recovery," he said.