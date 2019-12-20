WHITING — If you're looking for a different way to ring the new year in, check out the Pierogi Drop sponsored by the Whiting Knights of Columbus.
It's the highlight of the New Year's Eve Party at the intersection of Atchison Avenue and 119th Street. Specifically, the street will be closed in front of the K of C Hall.
Revelers are invited to watch a 10-foot illuminated pierogi as it descends 90 feet into a boiling cauldron at midnight. The drop will be escorted by a countdown clock, music and fireworks. Last year, thousands witnessed the Pierogi Drop either in person or on ABC 7's Countdown Chicago Live.
The Pierogi Drop attractions include the giant pierogi, fireworks, list music, food vendors, an indoor/outdoor beer garden at the K of C Hall, and new this year an appearance by Father Time and Baby New Year.
The event is open to the public (costumes are encouraged) and beings at 8 p.m. New Year's Eve.
For more information, visit pierogidrop.com or pierogidrop on Facebok.