15-year-old struck by train near Whihala Beach, police say

WHITING — A 15-year-old boy was struck at a Norfolk Southern train crossing near Whihala Beach Friday night.

At 7:35 p.m. first responders were called to a pedestrian struck by a train at 117th Street in Whiting near the entrance of Whihala Beach, said Whiting Fire Department personnel.

Whiting firefighters and police found an injured 15-year-old boy, who was taken to St. Catherine Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Whiting Chief of Police Don Greer.

As of 8:30 p.m., the area around the scene was shut down by police at 117th Street and also at 119th Street by the Mascot Museum, an eyewitness said. In addition, two freight trains were stopped at the crossing.

No extrication was needed to get to the victim, firefighters said.

Greer said the boy and the person walking with him were cited for disregarding a railroad signal. The incident is still under investigation.

