An abrupt end to Mayor Joe Stahura’s celebrated career

Stahura faced a $1 million budget shortfall and angry residents whose residential property taxes had tripled overnight.

He overcame the crisis with cost-cutting and an eventual income tax on all county local residents and workers that restored some of the city’s lost property tax revenue.

He tried to set an early tone of integrity in government in 2008 when Whiting joined the Shared Ethics Advisory Commission to mandate training for city employees to avoid corrupt practices.

Stahura argued over the years the future of Whiting involved a more diversified tax base to shift reliance from the BP refinery, which accounted for 75% of the city’s public revenues.

That was a tough job in a city with a small and dying downtown, 25-foot home lots and no place to grow, since it is landlocked by Hammond and Chicago.

He said three years ago, “Our strategy to transform our community into a place that people want to visit has shown modest signs of success. When I took office in 2004, 47 of those buildings were vacant, not occupied," Stahura said.

Oil City Stadium opened in 2011 as the new centerpiece of the city’s primary business district, a 1,100-seat brick facility. The Oilmen are part of the six-team Midwest Collegiate League.