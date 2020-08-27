An abrupt end to Mayor Joe Stahura’s celebrated career

WHITING — Mayor Joe Stahura transformed this industrial patch of an oil city into a tourist destination during his 17 years in office.
His public career ended this week with his resignation and guilty plea to tax fraud over personal use of a quarter-million dollars of his campaign contributions, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
He leaves behind a recreated lakefront and a revitalized downtown that has drawn as many as a million visitors annually — and a now-shattered reputation for honesty.
The 64-year-old Whiting native graduated from Whiting High School in 1974. He attended college but didn’t graduate.
He worked 21 years for BP's Whiting Refinery as a process operator, supervisor and training coordinator.
He served 20 years on the Whiting City Council. He was first elected to serve the residents of the city’s 1st District in 1983. He became the city's lead labor contract negotiator with the police and fire departments. He led the computerization of City Hall offices.
When former Mayor Robert Bercik declined to run for reelection in 2003, Stahura led a ticket of Democrats who won a hard-fought primary election and then defeated a Republican opponent to claim city hall.
He was confronted with a financial crisis in his first year in office. State mandates to reduce property taxes on Northwest Indiana’s industrial lakefront.
Stahura faced a $1 million budget shortfall and angry residents whose residential property taxes had tripled overnight.
He overcame the crisis with cost-cutting and an eventual income tax on all county local residents and workers that restored some of the city’s lost property tax revenue.
He tried to set an early tone of integrity in government in 2008 when Whiting joined the Shared Ethics Advisory Commission to mandate training for city employees to avoid corrupt practices.
Stahura argued over the years the future of Whiting involved a more diversified tax base to shift reliance from the BP refinery, which accounted for 75% of the city’s public revenues.
That was a tough job in a city with a small and dying downtown, 25-foot home lots and no place to grow, since it is landlocked by Hammond and Chicago.
He said three years ago, “Our strategy to transform our community into a place that people want to visit has shown modest signs of success. When I took office in 2004, 47 of those buildings were vacant, not occupied," Stahura said.
Oil City Stadium opened in 2011 as the new centerpiece of the city’s primary business district, a 1,100-seat brick facility. The Oilmen are part of the six-team Midwest Collegiate League.
The lakefront city's downtown revival has been a multiyear work in progress, drawing crowds with its 96-year-old movie palace, the Hoosier Theater and a variety of cafes, restaurants and upscale.
In September 2014, Stahura snipped the ribbon opening a new $47 million Whiting Lakefront Park that has replaced a muddy parking lot and obstructed view of Lake Michigan with an enhanced beach a new concession stand, performing arts pavilion, gazebo, fishing pier, comfortable benches, improved access for boaters and walking trails.
WhoaZone opened in 2017, welcoming about 21,000 annual visitors to its floating playground of slippery slides, bridges, bounce domes, roundabouts, climbing walls and more, floating in Lake Michigan off Whiting's beach.
It expanded in 2018 and could accommodate well over 100 people. It has been closed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whiting's National Mascot Hall of Fame opened last year, showcasing sports mascots like Phillie Phanatic, the Phoenix Suns Gorilla, Mr. Met, the Jazz Bear, Ohio State University's Brutus, Benny the Bull and Tommy Hawk.
A $5.5 million, five-story apartment building and dorm rooms opened this month for Calumet College of St. Joseph on the site of the demolished Illiana Hotel in downtown Whiting.
And a full renovation of downtown sidewalks along 119th Street is part of a $3 million project stretching from Schrage Avenue to Atchison Avenue down 119th Street that includes new bike racks, flower pots and street signs, an upgrade of traffic signals and the repainting of ornamental light poles.
Stahura was reelected mayor in 2007, 2011, 2015 and last year with little or no opposition, which left him with a campaign war chest bulging with tens of thousands of dollars and with little to spend it on, according to county election records.
